A dull knife will inevitably get you cut.
At first glance, it seems the opposite true, a sharp knife seems pretty dangerous.
The sharp knife must be handled skillfully but it is far more effective.
The dull one gets you because it isn’t effective. It does not perform well.
When the knife cannot do its job, often the wielder uses unnecessary force or extra pressure that lead to accident and injury.
From what I have read and observed, sharpening is not easy.
It requires skill, careful handling, particular process.
The surface of the knife blade is scraped across the surface of the stone or plate—an uncomfortably hard surface. It requires the removal of bits of metal to form a new edge.
The hindrance removed, an effective and useful tool remains.
When I listened this week to Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammed repeatedly say “iron sharpens iron” while referring to their relationship and rivalry, my personal respect for the two women only grew.
The Olympic athletes, though reportedly not friends, clearly have a unique relationship and are competitors of the highest calibre.
Each time the two have competed, one has broken a world record and the finals of the women’s 400 meter hurdles were no exception.
McLaughlin broke the world record and earned a gold medal representing the United States.
She also beat a woman she admires.
Muhammad also broke what was McLaughlin’s previously held world record in the event on her way to a silver medal, also for the US.
They have strengthened a rivalry, perhaps, but ultimately they have strengthened one another.
The “iron sharpens iron” is a quote from Proverbs 27:17: “Iron sharpens iron and one man [or woman] sharpens another.”
The pair has willingly submitted to this difficult grind of iron on iron.
The result of such submission is the lasting and beneficial effects of encouragement and correction. The mutual work which scrapes away what is not needed leaves behind a smooth and effective surface—sharp and powerful.
Iron is is one of the most common elements found on earth but its metallic state is rare. For it to be useful, difficult work is required. From the furnace to the grinding stone, it must be skillfully fashioned.
McLaughlin and Muhammad readily admit it is not an easy process, the training, the work, the pain. Muhammad has twice overcome coronavirus and injury and is 10 years McLaughlin’s senior.
When the race was finished, the two looked for each other immediately.
Draped in American flags, there were smiles and photos together.
Their interviews immediately following the historic race cited iron sharpening iron and gratitude.
Gratitude for the difficulty they knew would ultimately produce results.
Both are phenomenal, admirable and talk openly about training and the angles they look for to make the most of their opportunity at the Olympic games and in other competition.
Though the Olympics are not in the future for pretty much all of us, this lesson is no less valid.
I can clearly see a pattern in my life. The greatest difficulties, trials, the hardest work, whether I sought it or not, were what produced the most significant gains. Sometimes the difficulties were mistakes for which I am wholly responsible, but I can now thank God for them and the results wrought in me.
And there are times when I had the blessing of a friend, a mentor, or even a rival who pushed me. There was someone willing to challenge me.
My initial reaction is almost always to recoil and turn away because I think I can just do it myself. I would rather press harder on my dull blade thinking I can make it work.
This is when I am most likely to get hurt, or worse, hurt others.
McLaughlin and Muhammad are an outstanding reminder of what it means to lean into the work with gratitude and find yourself the better for it.
