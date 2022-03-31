By Jason Jones
The arts, movies and music in particular, have always been markers along each of our timelines. Looking back at different periods and eras almost immediately finds us thinking about the cassette or CD that played constantly in our car or the movies we laughed or cried through with our friends. They are big parts of everyday life.
The problem, however, is when we look back and are met with the dreaded timeline: music and movies many of us enjoyed at the peak of their prime are now listed in the “classics” section.
Life is so unfair.
In keeping with this travesty, let’s take a trip down memory lane and have a look at a few “classics” having milestone birthdays. We’ll cover a movie and an album from each time period. Maybe this could become a regular thing.
Maybe.
30 – Thirty is a tough number for me. Some of the birthdays here, especially musically, are among what I’d still consider “newer.” I would be quite wrong. Many of the artists in this era represent the rise of the grunge movement while others were aging pop and metal groups holding on for one last go. Today we’ll mention one that seems to epitomize the period – Blind Melon.
1992 saw the release of Blind Melon’s self-titled debut, which featured the hit single “No Rain.” You remember the video. The only clue you should need is “girl in a bee costume.” It was pretty iconic at the time. MTV still actually featured music and played videos, and “No Rain” was featured in heavy rotation. The band released one more album in 1995 before lead singer Shannon Hoon died of a heart attack.
Movie-wise, the landscape has more hits than the moon has craters. Just to narrow the list quickly, we’ll go with an absolute gem in Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven.
Unforgiven has understandably gone down as one of the most significant of Eastwood’s career and, to this day, is still regarded highly. Playing a former cowboy turned pig farmer, Eastwood is dragged back into the life he left behind with violent results as he tackles Gene Hackman’s corrupt sheriff. Unforgiven’s legacy is one that is nearly unrivaled. A film that has been recognized for its cultural significance, along with awards success at the Oscars, it is a modern western that truly stands out.
35 – Def Leppard’s Hysteria turns 35 this year. I owned it when I left for basic training at Fort Jackson in 1987 but couldn’t take it with me. The first thing I did after graduation was to buy a Walkman and another copy of Hysteria at the PX.
Hysteria was a milestone on several fronts. It went platinum twelve times over. Literally every song released as a single was a chart hit. The drummer only had one arm. That’s right, Rick Allen made a comeback after a wreck in his Corvette in 1984 resulted in the loss of his arm. He is truly a remarkable musician.
On the big screen we learned that “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” Dirty Dancing was the talk of the cinematic universe in 1987. Neither Patrick Swayze nor Jennifer Gray brought home Oscar gold for their efforts, but spawning a cultural icon is not a bad consolation prize.
Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle.
That’s all you get. If you know the movie, you don’t need any more. If you don’t, now you can’t be mad at me for spoiling it.
40 – Let’s make this one easy, a movie and soundtrack all in one. Fast Times at Ridgemont High hit all of us 80s kids like a wrecking ball in 1982. On the movie end, the ensemble cast portrayed several students at the fictional southern California high school navigating a minefield of teenage angst. Directed by Cameron Crowe, who would go on to win three Academy Awards himself, the movie features three future Oscar winners in Sean Penn, Forrest Whitaker and Nicolas Cage (credited as Nicolas Coppola.)
While the movie isn’t cinematic royalty, the soundtrack is epic. Four former Eagles contribute songs to the soundtrack, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Don Felder. Jackson Browne, Sammy Hagar and Billy Squier provide the title tracks and biggest hits. Jimmy Buffet explores his new wave side, while actual new-wavers The Cars, Oingo Boingo, and the Go-Gos offer up hits of their own. Yes, the music is all over the place, but there’s not a dull spot to be found.
So there’s your reminder of how fast your grandkids are growing up, how cool you were before your kids came along and how looking back can sometimes salve the parts that ail us. Keep it turned up loud. It will drown out those pesky kids.
Jason Jones is freelance writer and columnist for the Herald-Press.
