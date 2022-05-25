Welcome back to another episode of “It’s how old?” An exercise in realizing that the visual and audio arts that we hold so dear can also be a stark reminder to take our Geritol or schedule that colonoscopy.
Movies and music are a big deal. They not only serve as entertainment, but are often mile-markers along the path of life. We love our movies and music.
Sometimes though, we look back and receive a wakeup call. The music and movies many of us enjoyed at the peak of their prime are now considered “classics.”
So uncool.
As painful as it may be, let’s take yet another trip down Memory Lane and have a look at a few “classics” having milestone birthdays. We’ll cover a movie and an album from each time period.
Celebrating 30 years:
The year 1992 was a strange time for music. The Seattle grunge scene was becoming the norm. Gone were the days of spandex and hair metal. Poison, Warrant and Quiet Riot were on the fast track to nostalgia world while Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Nirvana replaced the spandex and Aqua Net with jean shorts and plaid flannel.
One relatively prolific hair metal band made the effort to keep the faith – literally. Bon Jovi released “Keep the Faith” in 1992. It was the band’s fifth studio album and contained several chart hits including the title track, “Bed of Roses” and “In These Arms.”
Sadly, “Keep the Faith” also represents the moment when Jon Bon Jovi cut his glorious hair. It never returned.
On the movie front, Quentin Tarantino made his debut in Hollywood. Reservoir Dogs was a 1992 crime film written and directed by Tarantino. It starred Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Chris Penn, Steve Buscemi, Lawrence Tierney, Michael Madsen, Tarantino and Edward Bunker as diamond thieves whose planned heist of a jewelry store goes terribly wrong. The film depicts the events before and after, but not during, the heist. It incorporated many motifs that have become Tarantino's hallmarks: violent crime, pop culture references, profanity and nonlinear storytelling.
Without it, there would be no Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained or Inglorious Basterds. Also, Tarantino’s middle name is Jerome. You’re welcome.
Celebrating 35 years:
After a highly successful career in the 70s, a breakup, massive drug problems and rehab, 1987 saw one of the most prolific comebacks in rock history. “Permanent Vacation” was Aerosmith’s ninth release, but marked the beginning of a successful second life for the band.
Riding the success of singles such as “Dude (Looks Like a Lady,)” “Angel” and “Rag Doll,” “Permanent Vacation” proved to be the catalyst for Aerosmith’s most successful era in the band’s existence.
Despite the fact that Steven Tyler now resembles your Aunt Peggy during a wine tour, he still reigns as one of the most iconic frontmen in the history of rock music.
On the big screen we watched as R. Lee Ermey redefined the role of Marine Drill Instructor. Full Metal Jacket was, and still is, one of the most quotable movies of all time, not only thanks to Ermey, but also the entire cast of cinematic stalwarts such as Matthew Modine, Vincent D’Onofrio, Arliss Howard and Adam Baldwin.
The Stanley Kubrick directed classic follows a Marine recruit from basic training to the Tet Offensive during the Viet Nam conflict.
There was also the prostitute in DaNang who was sampled as part of a hit song from 2 Live Crew, which most of us weren’t allowed to recite in public.
Celebrating 40 years:
I suppose, given the subject matter, that maybe the biggest album turning 40 this year might also be perhaps the biggest hit album of all time, or at least near the very top of the list.
1982 saw the release of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
I could probably just stop there, but I won’t. “Thriller” was one of the most influential albums of all time, especially in the video era. “Billie Jean,” “Beat It” and the album’s title track were among the most-played music videos in history, and set the tone for an entire era until MTV finally decided that the “Music” part of “Music Television” didn’t really matter. But that’s a story for another time.
The track list reads like a who’s who of early to mid-80s musical royalty: “The Girl Is Mine” featuring Paul McCartney, "Billie Jean,” "Beat It" featuring a blistering Eddie Van Halen guitar solo, "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin',” "Human Nature,” "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" and, of course "Thriller" all reached chart success and made the album stand out as one with no filler material. “Thriller” is truly a milestone achievement.
The silver screen saw the release of 48 Hours, a 1982 American buddy cop action comedy directed by Walter Hill.
The film stars Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy as a cop and convict, respectively, who team up to catch two cop-killers. The title refers to the amount of time they have to solve the crime. The movie 48 Hours is credited with launching Eddie Murphy’s superstar cinematic career.
So there you go. Living proof that life is speeding by at an uncontrollable pace. Force yourself to stop and smell the roses so you don’t miss it.
