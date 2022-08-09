It’s that time once again boys and girls. “It’s how old?” is your sporadically regular exercise in understanding that our musical heroes and Hollywood stars are aging rapidly. Good thing we’re not following in their footsteps, right?
Right?
Movies and music matter to us. They not only serve as entertainment, but are often mile-markers along life’s highway. They also remind us that we are flying past those markers at warp speed.
These days it seems increasingly more common to find my music of choice or a movie I’ve always loved to be residing in the “classics” section.
So unfair.
As painful as it may be, let’s take yet another trip down Memory Lane and have a look at a few “classics” having milestone birthdays. We’ll cover an album and a movie from each time period.
Celebrating 30 years:
Regarded by both the band and most critics as their finest hour, “Automatic For The People” saw Athens, Georgia-based R.E.M. ascend the ladder as one of the most influential alternative rock bands of their generation. The album was full of deep cuts and hit singles such as “Drive” and “Man in the Moon,” the latter being a tribute to the late Andy Kaufman. And then there’s “Everybody Hurts,” an anthem that still packs an emotional punch.
“Automatic For The People” dealt with themes of loss and mourning inspired by "that sense of turning thirty,” according to guitarist Peter Buck. The album reached numbers one and two on UK and US charts, respectively, and would sell over fifteen million copies worldwide.
Movie-wise, 1992 saw the release of one of the best baseball movies ever filmed. “A League of Their Own” told the story of the All-American Girls Baseball League of 1943, created to keep America’s pastime alive while many athletes were serving their country during World War II.
The cast is full of legitimate stars. Tom Hanks gives one of his best performances ever as Jimmy Dugan, an alcoholic washed-up former major leaguer who reluctantly takes over managing duties for the Rockford Peaches. Geena Davis plays his star catcher, who feuds endlessly with her younger sister, played by Lori Petty. The movie also holds the distinction of being only the second film to feature the exact right amount of John Lovitz. “The Wedding Singer” being the other. Lovitz is hilarious as a traveling scout. Two more minutes of screen time would have been an overdose.
Fun fact: The movie's line "There's no crying in baseball." was voted as number 54 among the 100 most memorable movie quotes by the American Film Institute.
Celebrating 35 years:
David Coverdale steered his band Whitesnake in a different direction in 1987 and embraced a more glam metal look and sound compared to previous blues-based efforts. The result was the band’s seventh album simply titled “Whitesnake.”
Four songs were released as official singles, "Still of the Night,” "Here I Go Again,” "Is This Love,” "Give Me All Your Love” and one as a promotional single, "Crying in the Rain.” Among them, "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love" are the band's most successful charting hits, topping the Billboard Hot 100 at number one and two respectively.
The music video for “Here I Go Again” is perhaps among the most iconic during the MTV era. The video includes an appearance by model and actress Tawny Kitaen, who notably writhes and cartwheels across the hoods of two Jaguars in a white negligee. The cars, not the animals.
I may or may not have sprained an ankle rushing to the TV to watch said video at the age of 21.
1987 was a big year for great movies, but none were greater than “Over the Top.”
Yes. That was a joke. But I did watch it more than once.
“Over the Top” finds Sylvester Stallone playing a tough truck driver named Lincoln Hawk. He basically drives across the country to pick up his estranged 12-year-old son, teach him a few manners, win his affection, arm wrestle a few men twice his size and try to win a new truck.
That’s it. That’s the whole movie. Stallone also turns his cap backward when he arm wrestles. Apparently that’s the secret to his success.
I not only watched it more than once, I also purchased the video. No apologies.
Celebrating 40 years:
In 1982, John Mellencamp, performing at the time as John Cougar, released his breakthrough album, American Fool, which contained the singles "Hurts So Good,” which spent four weeks at number 2 and 16 weeks in the top 10, and "Jack & Diane,” which was a number 1 hit for four weeks. A third single, "Hand to Hold on To,” made it to number 19. "Hurts So Good" went on to win the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance at the 25th Grammys.
With a little commercial success under his belt, Mellencamp had enough clout to force the record company to add his real surname, Mellencamp, to his stage moniker. The first album recorded under his new name, John Cougar Mellencamp, was 1983's Uh-Huh. He kept making hit records and dropped “Cougar” permanently in 1991.
I’m thinking about adding it to my name.
An Officer and a Gentleman made a splash in 1982. The romantic drama starred Richard Gere, Debra Winger, and Louis Gossett Jr. Gossett won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film.
Gere stars as Zack Mayo, a Navy Aviation Officer Candidate who is beginning his training at Officer Candidate School. Zack meets his first true love during his training, the lovely Paula, played by Winger, who looks very much like Sissy from Urban Cowboy. He also gets cross-wise with the hard-driving Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Foley, played masterfully by Gossett, training his class.
Fun fact: R. Lee Ermey was originally cast as Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley as he was an actual drill instructor for the United States Marine Corps in the 1960s. The casting director instead cast Louis Gossett Jr. and had Ermey coach him for his role as the film's technical advisor. Some of Ermey’s colorful dialog, much of which he ad-libbed, followed him to his award-winning turn as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in “Full Metal Jacket” five years later.
And that’s a wrap. As Tom Hanks said in “A League of Their Own...”
Nevermind. I’m not allowed to use any of those words in a column.
Until next time, keep those pesky kids off your lawn!
