Is nothing sacred? Folks who use banks for deposits and check writing are in for a surprise if the bureaucrats get their way. If the proposal for more control of our bank accounts becomes law, be prepared for major problems down the line. As of now, your bank has to file a report with the IRS if a deposit is made of $10,000 or more. Under the new deal, every deposit or withdrawal on business and personal accounts would be subject to IRS scrutiny if the bank account is over $600. Banks would have to notify IRS of every deposit and withdrawal and be subject to fines if they did not comply. At year end, the bank would also be required to issue 1099 forms for every bank account—regardless of whether the information has any bearing on actual income. No wonder more Americans are keeping their money under their mattresses and doing all their business in cash. Big brother would not only be watching, he—or she—would be in control of our bank accounts!
If you have cattle that need to be sold, keep an eye on prices paid at local sale barns. Last week, calf prices fell up to $10 a hundred from a few days earlier. Drouth in many states, inflation and just flat worry about the economy is affecting farmers and ranchers with bills to pay and needing to sell cattle to pay them. One suggestion is to wait as late as possible before pulling the trigger to sell cattle. Talk to local sale barn operators and then check area-wide sales prices from the past few days. When the market reacts drastically, sellers need reliable information. Selling cattle based on the prices paid a week ago is a poor way to do business.
What to do about farm labor is a question that has no easy answer. When a potential employee gets mailbox money from our taxpayers, why work at a sweaty, hard job of building a fence, repairing a roof or mowing pastures. With free food from several sources, subsidized housing, free phones, a monthly check for every kid in the family—work does not appeal to many of our neighbors. Those political types mouth off often about illegal workers in the U.S. Truth be known, if these workers, mostly from Mexico, were not here, many crops would rot in the field, cows would not be milked, fences would fall into disrepair and yards would not be mowed. All this while “deserving citizens” collect their welfare checks with never a thought about working for a living!
Thought for today: “Driving the train is the easy part. The real credit goes to the workers who built the train tracks and cut the timber to fuel the engine.”
Horace McQueen is a weekly farm and ranch columnist for the Herald-Press.
