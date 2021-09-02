We are a fast food society that rarely reads beyond a headline.
It happens all the time, someone throws out a statistic or a tidbit of knowledge. It isn’t even an appetizer’s worth.
It’s more like a chicken nugget of truth. The problem is, the nugget isn’t enough.
Things are rarely as simple and straightforward as a sound bite, a headline. It takes some real digging in to grasp a concept or new subject matter.
According to the Pew Research Center, 86% of Americans get their news from digital sources, generally on their smartphone, computer or tablet. Two-thirds say the news comes from news websites or apps. Around 65% choose Google for finding news on particular topics.
The report also shows about 53% get news from social media.
Multiple studies dating to 2014 have shown increasing numbers of people don’t actually read articles posted online before they comment and/or re-post it.
A 2018 study also said around 60% just read the headline.
A satirical site posted a fake story in 2016 with a headline claiming 70% of people only read a headline. It was reposted 10s of thousands of times and the question became did anyone read past the first two paragraphs where the rest of the information was only Lorem ipsum. (In publishing, this is placeholder text that has no meaning.)
Oh the irony, the text has no meaning.
Marketing company after marketing company can spout the numbers and statistics on how people consume content online—like they do fast food. They want quick, easy, cheap and the nutritional value? Not so much.
Their graphics look like heat maps identifying portions of the page where the eye actually hits or slows enough to consume the data—generally near the top and again near the middle of the page.
We want a to-go meal that took less than a minute in line. Don’t bother us with the why or how every nugget is one of two shapes and the same golden color only subtly changed by length of time left in the heating tray.
Just give me the golden nugget and processed meat. I’m in it for the flavor, maybe. Protein, doubtful. Speed, ah yes.
If it cannot be regurgitated in a matter of seconds, the nuggets aren’t serving their purpose.
Where are we left, I wonder.
Undernourished, yes. Overweight, probably.
The fast food has given us plenty of empty calories that add up to fat.
It is taking a toll on our health, our mental health.
We consume and consume but do not get the needed nutrition. We don’t actually acquire information which will help us learn, understand, grow. And we certainly aren’t interested in a viewpoint outside of our own. We will shout down the opposition, grouping all opposing thought into one massive category of idiots.
We were not designed to take in an infinite amount of untethered information. We can’t possibly process it all, regardless of how processed it already is.
When we are consuming via this method on platforms that are tailored to our tastes, do you think we will ever get information from which we will learn anything new?
Or will it be a repeat of frozen, cookie-cutter shaped nuggets, that give an all-too-familiar taste?
It’s no wonder we frequently have indigestion, reflux, diabetes. It is no wonder why people are starving for truth.
We feast on the fragments of the unhealthy because it is easy and easily forgotten.
Reading carefully is essential.
Trusting the source is critical, as is critical thinking.
It should be something more than “your truth.”
Sometimes what is not being said says more.
Often it simply requires deeper digging, more thought.
(Shout out to those of you defying statistics and reading this far.)
An online news story is usually a synopsis even if you get past the headline.
Carefully consider, read thoroughly and be sure to eat your veggies.
