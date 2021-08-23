Still hot—and wet in low places. But we know it can get dry in a hurry. Lots of cattle raisers are selling calves, along with those cows that need to leave the farm. Prices are not outstanding—but with cold weather just around the corner, it’s better to be safe now than cry later.
Branding your livestock is a must for many operators. Without a brand on an animal that gets “misplaced” sometimes means someone else will claim the cow or calf. Brands have to be reregistered every 10 years. All brands in the county registry book expire August 30 and must be renewed by February 28, 2022. A few years ago, a neighbor next to a farm we owned called, upset that a herd of cattle were in her yard. We had no cattle on this farm—but in order to help the good lady, we called a local cowboy to help. Suffice it to say that it was nighttime and driving rain, thunder and lightning made it a miserable night for the young cowboy. He dropped the fence between the two properties and pushed the cattle onto our place. It was evident the cattle had recently been branded, with a brand neither of us recognized. The brand was not registered in our county—or adjacent counties Finally, the next day, the alleged cattle owner showed up and wanted to load the cattle out. As I explained, the cowboy did his job well and I paid him $125 for his work. The fellow was upset and complained about paying to retrieve the cattle. Finally it worked out—with $125 paid in cash, the cattle were loaded. But not before it was explained that since the brand was not recorded, he could have been facing a fine of up to $500 for an illegal brand. Suffice it to say, we just wanted the cattle gone without further discussion!
There is a lot of interest in preserving food, whether by freezing or canning. Texas A&M Extension specialists are conducting several online series of how to safely can food. The three-part program gives a home canner all the information needed for home canning Contact your local Extension agent for more details.
The fiasco happening in Afghanistan is without precedent. Vietnam was a piker compared to the mess President Biden has put on our plate. Like it or not we must honor our pledge to bring out all American citizens—and the Afghans who helped them over the years. To do less is an act that disgraces our present and our future. Mr. Biden, the world is watching and waiting! That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
