Sometimes life doesn’t result in the outcome that you are expecting. It could result in something more than expected or less than expected. The stories I hear, most often, are those that we less than expected. People say negative travels 5 times faster than positive. We cannot change the rate of which negativity travels in anyone else’s life, but we can change it in our own and by doing so, we change the outcome of the things that happen to us.
For positive change to result in your life, you must have contrast. This starts with knowing what you don’t want. When you know what you don’t want you will know what you do want. In order to know what you don’t want you have experiences in your life that teach you. These experiences are not normally positive experiences. Grant it, they can be, but they are probably not going to be positive. With that said, embrace the things that you experience in your life and instead of dwelling on the negative experience, focus on the opposite of it which is the thing you DO want. Everyone tends to look at negative experiences as some awful thing that has happened. I know because I have been guilty of this myself.
How do you see the positive when you are experiencing the negative? Believe me I know this is not easy, but in my experience, this is how I have learned to do it.
First, take a good look at the situation and determine what the positive side of it is. For example, if there is a situation of lack or a problem in your finances, obviously, the opposite is the abundance of finance. If you don’t have lost your job, the opposite is having found a job that provides you with abundance.
Once you have the determined the opposite of the negative experience, expand on the positive experience. Think of what you are doing, how you are doing it, how it makes you feel and envision it. This is difficult at first but if you will close your eyes and “daydream” it will begin to come together. The more vividly you can see the outcome and feel the feelings that you will have in this new experience, the faster the negative will disappear and be replaced with what you are envisioning and more importantly, feeling.
I know this sounds far fetched but I have tested this in various areas of my life, and I see the results happening every day. The key here is the feeling. The more often you can feel the results of what you want, the faster it reveals. This is not some lame idea. It is backed by science. Your brain only thinks what you feel. If you feel lethargic your brain will think you don’t feel good and begin looking for reasoning, it will equate lethargy to situations that made you feel that way and it becomes negative. Eventually revealing itself in some kind of negative reality.
On the other hand, if you feel energetic, you brain will think of things that are full of energy and those feelings produce those realities. In the end, embrace the negative things in your life, to help you determine what you really want, feel the outcome of it and achieve it.
Zig Ziglar said, “You are who you are and what you are because of what has gone into your mind. If you want to change who you are and what you are, change what goes into your mind.
If you would like learn more about Janna Valencia and Zig Ziglar’s time tested methods of achieving success visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JannaValencia.TeachingSuccess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.