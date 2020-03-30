It seems a century has passed since I attended Marine Corps basic training at Parris Island, S.C. I experienced many firsts in those 13 grueling weeks, but one that stands out is the first time I handled an M16 service rifle.
Growing up in New England, I was far more accustomed to fishing than hunting; I had fired a gun maybe twice in my first 18 years.
Suddenly, I was the proud owner of a deadly piece of weaponry. I also was responsible for whatever happened to it – or because of it.
The Marine Corps took weapons training seriously. The droves of panicked first-time gun buyers around the country should take their training just as seriously.
Since President Trump declared a national state of emergency more than two weeks ago, folks who have never handled a gun hope to purchase the peace of mind they think a gun will provide.
Without proper training, however, a firearm can be a liability.
Training and knowledge breed confidence. The lack of confidence causes hesitation and anxiety – and that can be deadly.
This month, tens of thousands of U.S. citizens brought home their first gun. With a little knowledge and training, they can prevent firearm-related accidents and deaths.
Firing and maintaining a gun safely is not rocket-science. It's about having enough respect for your tools to learn the basics of their operation, maintenance, and safety.
The Second Amendment guarantees our right to bear arms. I would never want anyone, or anything, to infringe upon that right.That right, however, also brings certain responsibilities.
If you have recently purchased a gun, or are planning to buy one in the wake of COVID-19, take the time to learn about it. Learn how to handle it, fire it – how to take it apart, clean it, and reassemble it. Enjoy the protection and security a firearm can provide, but be aware of the devastation it can cause if handled improperly.
You don't have to take a 13-week course at Parris Island to handle a gun safely, but you do need to learn the basics before pulling the trigger.
