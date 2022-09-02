Labor Day is officially upon us. Monday, Sept. 5 will mark the official end of summer festivities, signal an end to wearing white in public and see cowboys everywhere hang up their straw hats in favor of felt versions. Personally, my wardrobe will stay much the same. Flip-flops don’t have an official season.
But what is Labor Day actually?
The textbook answer is pretty simple. Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is traditionally observed on the first Monday in September. It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.
Over the years many traditions have become intertwined with Labor Day. Labor Day weekend marks the beginning of many fall sports. College football teams usually play their first games that weekend, and the NFL traditionally schedules its kickoff game the Thursday following Labor Day. The Southern 500 NASCAR auto race has been held on Labor Day weekend in Darlington, South Carolina from 1950 to 2003 and since 2015. At Indianapolis Raceway Park, the National Hot Rod Association hold the finals of the U.S. Nationals drag race that weekend. Labor Day is also the middle point between weeks one and two of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships.
Labor Day has also become an important weekend for discounts and allowances by many retailers, especially for back-to-school sales. Some retailers claim it is one of the largest sale dates of the year, second only to the holiday season's Black Friday.
On the home front, many people will host large backyard barbecues and gatherings while others will plan their annual vacations around the holiday weekend.
In all, Labor Day is one of the big ones. Truly a stalwart among observed holidays.
This year, however, Labor Day will be a stark reminder of what has been a difficult and trying time for many American families. Between record inflation, gas prices, soaring rent and grocery costs growing at an exponential rate, all families are feeling the pinch. Unfortunately, many who survive paycheck to paycheck are being hit the hardest.
The American worker is being pushed to the limit.
The economy has created a situation that finds many families in the same situation that before would have needed a more monumental event to experience. For some it may have been an unforeseen hospitalization or illness. For others it may have been a catastrophic engine or transmission failure.
While some are fortunate to be in a situation to set aside funds for such a rainy day, others teeter on the verge of financial devastation and any sort of high-cost surprise could be disastrous. And sadly, the rainy day is here.
As I prepare my grill on Monday for what will likely be a hotdog feast instead of ribeyes, my glass will raise in a toast to all of us who are feeling the pressure of the sudden upheaval in the cost of living.
As I squirt a little mustard on a piece of white bread to wrap around said hotdog, I will do so as a symbol of how the world, the government or any other entity who has made everyday life unbearably expensive for us absolutely cannot and will not keep us down. We will tighten our belts, make difficult choices, sell off a few things online, eat cheaper, drive less and thumb our collective noses at the powers-that-be.
Theodore Roosevelt said, "Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing."
Theodore Roosevelt was a wise man. I, however, prefer my quote sources to have a little more American Bandstand flair. You know, “have a good beat and easy to dance to.” In that regard, I leave you with the words of Poison’s Brett Michaels:
“You see I, raise a toast to all of us
Who are breakin' our backs every day
If wantin’ the good life is such a crime
Lord, then put me away
Here’s to ya!”
C.C. DeVille’s guitar solo is playing in your head now. You’re welcome.
Wishing all of you a fantastic Labor Day weekend. Your fortitude and resiliency has not gone unnoticed.
