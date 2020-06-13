Personal experience is the best educator. We spend 12 years in primary school but do not learn how to balance a checkbook. 4 + years in college and, are not sure how to perform the work in our field of degree, unless there is an intern program that is required while we are taking classes.
Formal education is important because it teaches the foundation of the work that is to be performed but it doesn’t teach you the actual job.
I recently started training an assistant who has a degree in accounting. He is intelligent and understands numbers. He is very detail oriented and gets the idea of what the process is. His education gives him an advantage. What will make him good at his job is training and hands on experience. He made a comment to me that made me reflect on this. The comment was, “My head is full. I like it but there is a lot to learn. It isn’t hard, it is just a lot, but I feel so unsure of what I am doing.”
If you consider the points in your life that you started something new, you will find that you felt the same way. Even more, you may have felt fear that you might not be able to do it. This is a normal response to anything unknown. Our brains are habitual in nature. Anything new, of course, is not habitual, so you receive a feeling of unsurety that is fed to the brain and the brain, then releases that back to you as doubt, which relates into a feeling of fear. If you continue to allow this feeling to be active instead of moving in action you will be paralyzed by it.
Anything you do that is new to you will have this response. The way to overcome it is to do something that moves you forward in the direction you want to go. Start with something small, building on it each day. Small victories feel the same as big victories. The feeling is what directs the brain. Until you can feel the surety of your ability, your brain cannot provide you with the confidence. You have heard the saying, “Fake it until you make it.”. You are stepping out, one small step at a time, in the direction of what you are wanting and the step provides you with a little surety knowing that the one small step did not cause you to fall, all the while, learning that you do have the ability to achieve it. Each step creates more surety and builds confidence because your feeling is one of positivity and eventually confidence, then leading to a new habitual activity that becomes easy for you.
Anything that you do, requires learning. Education is necessary and experience build your confidence to succeed. You are capable of doing ANYTHING that you want. Take the first step and decide what that is, take moment to feel what is like to be, do or have it, decide what steps you need to take to do it and then take the FIRST step.
Zig Ziglar said, “You are who you are and what you are because of what has gone into your mind. You can change who you are and what you are by changing what goes into your mind.”
If you would like learn more about Janna Valencia and Zig Ziglar’s time tested methods of achieving success visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JannaValencia.TeachingSuccess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.