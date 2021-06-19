Today, a man can declare himself a woman, a woman can identify as a man and either one can choose to be neither one or parts of one and some of the other; or incredibly: ‘non-binary.’
And this isn’t even the issue at hand; the issue is there are still people around not ‘woke’ enough to embrace and accept this new reality.
Out of a worldwide population of 8 billion, there are bound to be those who fall outside the mainstream.
Humans are a mix of attributes of both sexes. A boy who wants to be a girl (or vice versa) is not so much a bad thing as it is a statistically insignificant thing in the overall picture. If we can agree there are but two physical sexes, then yours is what equipment you show up with at birth.
Today, we cannot even agree on that. Emotionally, many feel they were born with the right feelings in the wrong body. Therefore, why can’t a girl or a boy identify as the other or choose a partner of the same sex or either sex or no sex? Why is that so wrong and what are we supposed to do about it?
Some girls dress like boys and cut their hair like boys, and lean to the masculine side of their personalities. They are still girls under the hood. Boys who act, dress or otherwise imitate feminine traits are much the same. But how does it hurt or help anyone to force them to conform to an image, to pick a side?
In the natural world, is it sexual orientation or sexual distinction? The most obvious answer is that it takes a boy bird and a girl bird to make a baby bird or before long you will have no birds. This seems fairly plain.
Of course, it might be said this discussion is more about relationships than reproduction. I am not one to judge the rightness, wrongness, ignorance or enlightenment of this issue. But it is an issue, and it needs to be addressed without prejudice or hate on either side.
Part of the problem is activists who demand acceptance from those who tend to recoil from homosexual or transexual behavior. Everyone should be equal under the law, majority and minority alike. Those outside the mainstream should not be judged lesser for their orientation.
On the other hand, there are several billion heterosexual folks out there who feel their condition is just as normal and natural as can be. Their very DNA tells them boys are made for girls and girls for boys, and so have a natural instinct to reject or steer away from the other. From both sides, there is a definite and natural difference of opinion about sexual identity and relationship choices. And it’s all about relationships, is it not?
And here I am with all this: Why is my natural, instinctive, biological attraction to the opposite sex somehow seen as condemnation of homosexual or bisexual or transexual behavior? I like what I like. You like what you like. It’s called freedom of choice. The reality is that by the billions, people like me outnumber every other sexual orientation. Accordingly, I feel fairly confident I come by my opinions honestly and without prejudice. I was born this way. I wasn’t taught, brainwashed or coerced one way or the other. Does my preference for the opposite sex automatically equate to condemnation of same sex attraction? It doesn’t. You don’t want to be forced to reject what seems right to you, and I don’t want to be forced to embrace what doesn’t seem right to me. I can accept the one without condemning the other. So why do activists today attack the belief system of those who do not agree with their stance on sexual orientation? Why do some go so far as to encourage gender swaps in children who are too immature and unable to resist the pressure?
I suppose it’s because everyone wants to be justified. To me, we are all equal and should enjoy equal protection under the law. But preferences are just that, voluntary. What is not voluntary is physics. Encouraging girls to be girls by raising them in the traditional sense is simply natural. This is the same with boys. We only expect them to feel same as we did, and we come by that feeling naturally. And just because the overwhelming majority of the human population is heterosexual does not automatically render them homophobic.
It could be that there has been a great deal of prejudice towards same sex relationships or transsexual orientations throughout history and we are simply trying to make up for it in an effort to be tolerant and inclusive. People can be cruel. I’m just trying to understand. Near as I can tell.
