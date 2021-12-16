“If I put some money in, will you stop ringing it?” asked a man folding two dollar bills into the red kettle next to me.
At first I thought he was joking but as I turned my head his way and saw his eyes I realized he might be serious.
I’ve heard there’s truth in humor, so maybe he wasn’t joking.
He’s right about the sound, though, the one that reminds us of shopping for Christmas gifts, and giving to the poor.
Anyone shopping at Lowe’s, Walmart, Kroger, or Brookshire’s during the day this month hears the familiar tingling sound as soon as they park.
Some wary shoppers are even in the habit of looking for the bell ringer before they park. Coming into the store is more of a chore because the ubiquitous ringing urges us to make a decision: Give a little money or walk by the kettle.
The givers usually walk up to the curb and begin looking through their wallets or digging in their pockets. They smile cheerfully and wish me a Merry Christmas as they add a small amount to the kettle.
Those who pass by the kettle are much less predictable. They either look at the ground, look past me into the store, or nod at me as they walk by.
They may offer a pleasant greeting or they may say nothing at all. Some make eye contact and some don’t. Others might say, “I’ll give something when I come back out.”
The one that tickles me most is, “I gave money at Walmart yesterday.”
I probably heard his change clunk in the kettle all the way from my spot in front of Brookshire’s.
Y’all didn’t realize we bell ringers could be so easily entertained.
I don’t have a beef with anyone who doesn’t give, and I don’t think any less of anyone. Actually, it seems people who give are happier, and I’d wish that for everyone.
I’m ringing to remind everyone of the fundraising campaign that buys (literally) tons of food for families who don’t have enough to eat throughout the year. Last year the Salvation Army raised $36,000 to feed more than 300 families a month in Anderson County for the entire year. The food comes in truckloads and people pick it up at the First Resource Center four days a week.
The bells started ringing in San Francisco in 1891 when someone in the Salvation Army wanted to raise money to feed hungry people on Christmas Day. Now a 130-year tradition, the Army is still raising money to help the poor.
I caught the bell-ringing bug last year after learning the Salvation Army needed more volunteers to raise funds for their yearly food budget. I decided to ask if I could help. Kurt Sohn, president of the Anderson County SA’s board of directors sounded a little surprised but was ready to plug me into an open spot.
Sohn contacted me in November this year and so far I’ve put in 10 hours. Just like Sohn and dozens of other volunteers, I receive no pay for ringing the bell, but I’ve found there are plenty of benefits:
1. I get to feel like I belong to an organization doing good for others.
2. The job is flexible. I get to decide when and where I want to work.
3. My co-workers are friendly and easy-going. Barbara and Harold Pettit — the Salvation Army’s former director — always show up and Barbara asks how I’m doing. She doesn’t even complain if I’m late.
4. I get to say “Merry Christmas” and “God Bless You” as many times as I want.
5. I see people I haven’t seen in years and sometimes they stop to talk to me.
6. I get to stand next to a bag full of candy canes, and I get to hand them to children and adults. I usually only eat the broken ones, if there are any.
7. And finally, this is one job that allows kids and pets.
There’s still time to volunteer for this year’s campaign. Call Pettit at 903-221-5929 or email barbarapettit@yahoo.com.
