For countless Americans, the month of May signifies a major transition in their lives. Whether it is graduating from high school or college, starting a new job or receiving that highly anticipated acceptance letter, May marks the beginning of the busiest time in the nation for moving. So much so, that the month was designated National Moving Month in 1997.
“The amount of moving activity increases drastically during summer months,” Mechele Agbayani Mills, President and CEO of BBB Serving Central East Texas said, “Unfortunately, that also means the potential of being taken by a fly-by-night company or by a company who holds your items hostage likewise increases.”
If you’re looking to make a move, BBB advises consumers to be aware of the following types of scams reported to BBB every year, including:
Fly-by-night movers. Movers show up in an unmarked rental truck, rather than a clearly marked company-owned fleet truck, and take off with your possessions. Only when you have arrived at your new residence do you discover your things didn’t make the journey with you.
Movers who hold your belongings hostage. The move seems to be going smoothly, until you arrive at your new home and the movers demand more money before releasing your items.
BBB offers the following tips on preparing for a move, finding a trustworthy moving company, and avoiding scams:
Do your research. Look up Business Profiles for moving companies on BBB.org. The American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA) and Canadian Association of Movers (CAM) also identify movers that have pledged to uphold high standards of trust and to resolve complaints quickly. Many movers that are BBB Accredited Businesses are also AMSA ProMovers or CAM Members. Note the length of time a company has been in business and read reviews from previous customers.
Verify the mover's claims, credentials, and professional memberships. Scammers and fly-by-night operators won't be able to substantiate a good reputation. Ask for proof of licenses, insurance, and branded company materials.
Get it in writing. Get three written estimates from different movers based on visits to your home. Though most professional movers do give quotes over the phone, it’s still a good idea to get written documentation of all the services you are receiving. If an estimate seems too good to be true, it likely is. If at any point the services change, whether on your part or the part of the professional, ensure that these changes are documented and understood by both parties.
Talk about the money. Find out how and when payment is required. Many companies require up to a 10% deposit to secure your moving date and require payment before your belongings are delivered. Find out what your payment options are and what method of payment is available. Let your bank know that you are in the process of relocating in the event they notice increased or unusual charges on your credit card.
Prepare for damage. Even though trustworthy movers are trained to handle your belongings and your home with care, it is difficult to move an entire household without at least some damage. Be sure to inquire about inadmissible and non-protected items, such as hazardous materials, jewelry, currency and others. Determine what is covered under your homeowner’s insurance policy and what is/is not covered under your replacement valuation protection. If you are arranging for other workers to be in and out of your home, consider documenting the conditions before and after access, in the event any property damage takes place.
Protect your possessions. Make sure that your mover provides full-value protection insurance for any lost or damaged possessions. Note that insurance is by the pound, so expensive items such as a flat-panel television may need additional replacement cost coverage in case they are damaged in transit. Find out what your household insurance will and won't cover during a move.
Take your valuables with you. Cash, coins, jewelry, photographs, and important papers should be taken with you or shipped separately using a shipping service with tracking numbers and insurance.
Some "red flags" to watch for when hiring movers include:
• Movers who demand cash or a large deposit before the move.
• Company websites that have no address and no information about a mover's registration or insurance.
• Movers who claim all items are covered by their insurance.
For more information on federal regulations and information:
In the United States, check out the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) website, protectyourmove.gov. Infographic: Five Reasons Why TRUST Matters When Hiring a Mover
About BBB: BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. Most BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, free BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information. BBB offices can be found across the United States, Canada and Mexico, including BBB Serving Central East Texas, which was founded in 1985 and serves 19 counties.
