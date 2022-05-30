Today Memorial Day. While the masses have historically regarded the “holiday” as the official start to summer, many hold fast to observing the day in the somber manner to which its purpose would direct. Backyard barbecues are the order of the day for many. Others will travel and visit friends and family. For a lot of people the festivities will take precedent while the meaning of the day goes unnoticed.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday for honoring U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May but was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.
As an Army veteran, the son of a Navy veteran and the father of an Air Force veteran, I typically take a moment each year to deliver a heads-up to the public to inform everyone that Memorial Day is not about me. While I deeply appreciate being thanked for my service, as most any veteran would, Memorial Day is meant to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. It is a somber occasion, and it still falls short of the debt of gratitude we owe to those fallen brothers and sisters.
But make no mistake, I feel absolutely no inclination to admonish anyone.
Memorial Day is a day of remembrance. It is also a long weekend for many people. It is also, for some, the first time they will fire up their grill or pit and fill their oversized cooler with ice and beer. Summer will be enjoyed. Laughter and happiness will be on full display. Lakes, rivers and beaches will burst at the seams with people enjoying the onset of summer.
Exactly the liberties that so many signed up to defend, including me, and I love it.
So many times I’ve looked at a post on social media regarding a Memorial Day event. Inevitably someone will arrive with a scathing commentary, admonishing those who would choose to enjoy the weekend because of the somber nature of what Memorial Day means.
Are they wrong? Absolutely not. The day should be embraced and those brave souls should be remembered and honored. Without them we might not have the right or privilege to enjoy a holiday at all.
However…
My opinion is no more valid than anyone else’s. An old saying would suggest that we all have one, and I won’t finish the rest… but the point of a column is generally to express an opinion, so I’ll carry on.
As a veteran, I served to protect rights and preserve a way of life. It is a running theme across the board for most veterans. Ensuring the ability of the American people to fire up that grill and grab another cold one before the burgers need to be flipped matters. There are far too many places on this planet where people can’t enjoy a day like that. We owe that right to those who died in battle, and I truly believe they celebrate with us in spirit.
I certainly expect some people to disagree. I also respect their right to do so. But there’s no reason to admonish anyone. It’s a beautiful time of year that so many look forward to.
I urge everyone to take a moment during this Memorial Day weekend to pause and pay tribute to those who fought and died for us. Acknowledge their sacrifice and be thankful for those who answered the call.
Then enjoy your weekend. Be safe and please don’t burn the burgers or dogs, and for goodness sake don’t put Aunt Phyllis in charge of the potato salad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.