Funeral service for Rodger Duncan, 79, of Forest Hill passed away on Mon., April 25, 2022 in Forest Hill. Viewing will be held on Fri., May 6 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Palestine from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Sat., May 7 at Providence Baptist Church in Montalba at 11 a.m. wi…