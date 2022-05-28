It seems to me going on little errands around town, like visiting the post office, have become such a habit and ritual that life doesn’t seem complete without it. I remembered when the post office was on Sycamore, before they built the new place in 1989. That seems a long time ago, I thought to myself, and now even this new facility seems not so new anymore. Beside the entry, my arm brushed against freshly trimmed shrubs. The limbs gently poked my arm. Now it has bled from each little poke for two days. This is part of the price you pay to be given the gift of age I reckon, and it applies to people as well as post offices.
I see friends most days out on their daily errands. We exchange pleasantries and ask about each other’s day, laugh, joke, wave hello and goodbye. Somebody mentioned that my arm was bleeding. I made some clever remark or the other and somebody else said what we all say at times like these: ‘Growing old ain’t for sissies.’
Ten minutes and a few tissues later, I was no longer leaking life from the arm. I got to the barber shop fairly intact without further incident except for kind of jumping the curb a little, distracted by my thoughts. I hoped nobody noticed my sloppy parking skills as I entered and took a seat to one side near the front windows. An old guy was up in the chair about to fall asleep as the barber clipped and combed. A younger fellow chatted with the barber in the other chair. When my turn came the barber asked if I wanted the usual, which goes to show I am such a creature of habit that folks know what I want when they see me coming. I said yes and made my usual joke to trim it short on the sides and leave it long on the top. This is funny to me since I have less and less hair to leave long on the top but it’s my way of trying to accept my current condition which I refer to as my ‘advanced state of decomposition’. These thoughts and others crossed my mind as the barber worked on my hair. Others talked about this and that around town and I tried to listen, but did also doze a little like the old guy in the chair beside mine. I sighed. Time do fly. The barber finished with a flourish as the cloth was removed and popped to one side to add my hair to that on the floor. I paid, left my usual tip, and was shortly out in my truck taking a glance in the rearview mirror to see how my hair looked. It looked ok, I guess, just a little plastered down like Buster Brown. I ruffled it up and put the truck in reverse.
Engaged and distracted in such research as to the condition of my arm and my hair and my life, I backed out of the parking spot and was startled by a horn blowing. I stomped on the brakes and waited for the car to get past. I sighed again and tried to pay more attention to my driving rather than my reminiscing.
At the office a few minutes later, I read my mail, caught up with my phone messages, stretched and yawned and checked my watch. It was only thirty minutes to lunch, another favorite part of my day, another ritual I’ve grown accustomed to. I realized later as I had my salad and soda that almost everything I do these days is habit and ritual; same thing repeated over and over. I bid good day to the folks at the sandwich shop and headed back to mine. Sometimes, walking across the parking lot, I will stop and look around me and try to take it all in. It seems such a wonderful thing to be so settled and same yet I don’t want life to become a thing taken for granted. I want to notice each day, to hear the birds in the trees, to smell the grass, to revel in the ritual, so to speak. So I do just that and my little world is comfortable and happy and peaceful and quite the same with each passing day. When I talk to customers or friends who stop by, I realize I can reach back a long ways into the past and know the connection between us all, whether by accident, or marriage or divorce or happenstance. I suppose that if we all live long enough, we kind of blend into the environment and become part of the very fabric of small town life. It’s not such a bad thing, near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.