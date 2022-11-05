It didn’t matter whether someone rightly or wrongly criticized Charlie, his best friend Jim would immediately come to his defense. Jim was loyal that way, probably more so than most, certainly more so than he should have been, considering Charlie’s personality. As was plain to anyone who took the time to notice; Charlie was neglectful, self-centered and fickle, seemingly oblivious to the feelings of those around him. He had been that way from grade school. Charlie could be charming enough when he wanted to, but he could also be completely devoid of loyalty or consideration for others, lost in his own thoughts, desires, ego.
Jim didn’t see Charlie as bad a person the way others sometimes did. To Jim’s way of thinking, his friend was never intentionally rude or ungracious. There was seldom any real animosity in his behavior. What he did have was the most maddening habit of forgetting promises almost as soon as they were out of his mouth. He did it to his friend Jim and others, even family, too many times to count. Eventually, you just learned trusting Charlie was an iffy proposition at best. Jim was of a nature to forgive and forget. He saw Charlie’s poor behavior as unintentional rather than willful neglect. As long time best friends, Jim could never hold a grudge for long and excused Charlie’s poor behavior time and again. When you grow up in the same neighborhood and attend school with someone from kindergarten to college, you become an expert on their personality. Jim would always say that Charlie was a decent person at heart, capable of genuine generosity and kindness towards others. He just could not seem to avoid rubbing people the wrong way with what was seen as insincerity. There, that’s the word Jim was looking for: insincerity. You cannot fake sincerity. The two concepts are mutually exclusive. You are either fake or you are sincere. And his friend was an insincere person, shallow in all ways that mattered, quick to scoff or excuse away his behavior or turn the tables and blame his accusers.
As his closest friend, it was a puzzle to Jim why Charlie could never seem to grow out of his selfishness. He wished he could really depend on his friend, not just when it was convenient but when it truly mattered. Lord knows Jim had always been there for Charlie, treating him like he would want to be treated, showing loyalty through good times and bad.
He recalled all the times he had come to Charlie’s rescue, how he had loaned money time and again only to have the debt forgotten almost as soon as it was made. ‘That’s just Charlie,’ Jim would often say. He recalled many examples of coming to his friend’s rescue over the years, from writing papers for him in school to fixing his car, to getting him out of all sorts of scrapes resulting from his poor decisions.
Well, the point of this conversation was Jim found himself growing apart from his childhood pal as the years passed. He at last came to the sad realization all he was to Charlie was a prop, an enabler and it was never going to change. Jim was only a friend of convenience. The odd thing is, once he came to understand and began to let go, he started to feel better, as if a burden was being lifted. Jim began to distance himself from Charlie.
No matter how innocent or unintentional rude behavior is, it is still rude. A promise should never be made as a matter of convenience, just to get something. No matter how earnest a promise, when it’s broken, it’s just a common lie. First and foremost, people should be honest with themselves and have the character and desire to change for the better. Indeed, all the knowledge in the world without action is far worse than simple ignorance.
Jim and I discussed his friend Charlie over the years. Charlie had been through four wives and as many careers. His kids no longer wanted anything to do with him. Somebody else was always the blame for his latest misfortune. But through it all, Charlie could rely on Jim. And then one day Jim wasn’t around. One day, Jim quit returning his calls. One day, Jim didn’t come to Charlie’s rescue. One day, Charlie found himself alone and broke, living hand to mouth in a cheap apartment, mad at the world and most especially at his friend Jim who had deserted him in his time of need, just like all the others. It’s a sad story, I know. Maybe someone reading this will recognize themselves and understand that to have a friend, you must be a friend. It’s really that simple, near as I can tell.
