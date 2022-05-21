I was sitting in one of the office chairs we keep out in the front office by the plate glass wall that looks out on the world. Highway traffic flew past in both directions. I have been told the road between Palestine and Elkhart is the most heavily travelled in Anderson County. That may or may not be true, but it sure seems like it. Our town has grown. My back was to the window and sunlight warmed my neck. I sat there with one leg casually crossed over the knee of the other with an arm stretched out across the back of the empty chair beside me. Voices came from others in the office as I idly kept time to a song playing in my head. I think at this point I was kind of just ‘being in the moment’ as they say.
The phone rang every minute or so, a succession of calls that never seem to stop this time of year when the weather is hot. I heard them being answered but wasn’t really listening. Employees chatted back and forth about this job or that call, turning in paperwork and setting appointments for the next day. It was murderous hot outdoors. I could feel it through the tinted glass. Inside was cool and comfortable and the sound of the phone jangling and voices talking and people coming and going was so familiar and normal even though I wasn’t listening quite so closely as I could have.
I looked at my foot and idly twisted it around until my ankle popped, a habit I’ve had for fifty years. It occurred to me that the world I live in has been roughly the same all those years. I started my working life at eighteen and now here I am away down the road of life. The shoes I have on aren’t really made to work in, and my socks are worn more for style than function. I wouldn’t dare get down on my knees in these pants, not so much because of what it might do to the pants but to my knees. I’ve had them both overhauled and the days of dropping down to a hard surface are over. But that’s ok. I have been there and done that. Younger versions of who I once was now do most of the physical and I spend more and more time in my office dealing with deadlines and paperwork rather than crawling through attics or under houses from daylight to dark. The phone rang again and I sighed as the present came calling.
Someone was wanting to talk to me. Sometimes it’s important, sometimes it’s spam, sometimes it’s just someone who thinks talking to me will make a difference. I smile. My secretary looks over at me as she speaks to the caller and I realize the person on the other side of the conversation doesn’t know all the planning and scheduling is handled by her, not me, except in the rarest of cases, and this isn’t one of them. She tells the caller I’m not available at the moment, a verbal clue to me. She gets their information, sets an appointment, and leaves the caller the correct impression that all is well and properly handled without disturbing the old guy in the chair warming his back by the plate glass window. The call ends. My secretary looks over at me with an arched eyebrow and a smile. We both know why I pay her so well. I smile back at her as I look down at my shoes and realize they need polishing.
Employees come and go, turning in paperwork, asking questions, getting instructions. I hear names and places and situations that I have grown so familiar with over the years but it all seems kind of a dream. The time could be twenty years ago, it could be today, it could be tomorrow. It’s the same scenario, the same basic playbook of a regular day for the business we are in.
I write this not out of nostalgia or weariness or boredom. It’s more a mild kind of astonishment at the passage of time. I was once upon a time that young fellow coming in the office smelling of sweat and oil and tools and leather. My hands were once that calloused, knuckles that skinned and body certainly that slim. Now I sit out by the glass wall with my back to the sun inside a cool and bustling office, watching the world we have created go streaming past. My mind is there but not there as the scene ebbs and flows. It’s a moment in time; a snapshot of memory, something to be mentally framed and fondly recalled on some future day; near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.