The observant traveler, traveling across the Lone Star State on a rare vacation, cannot help but notice the abundance of wind turbines out on the plains. There are over 150 of these wind farms in Texas alone. It is something I have never seen, but like I said, I haven’t been getting out much. Some folks say wind turbines are a good thing, some say bad. Many call the huge towers with their three blades slowly swooping along ugly and a blight on the rustic Texas landscape. Indeed, if I let imagination go while the miles roll past, they call up the visage of the H.G. Wells’ book War of the Worlds. Published in1898, the novel tells of alien invaders who went tooling around the countryside in huge three legged war machines, zapping folks left and right. It doesn’t take too much imagination to see the large towers as similar otherworldly engines, almost alive, lumbering across the landscape. Well, that’s how my mind wanders on long trips anyhow. I need to pay more attention to my driving than flights of fancy on such occasions. I probably do need to get out more.
Reading up on this later from the comfort of our hotel room, I learned that Texas is the largest producer of wind energy in the nation. Wind turbines supply over 15% of Texas’ electrical production on average, and as of 2020, have surpassed coal as a power source in the generation of power. The only thing holding it back is infrastructure. The turbines early on outstripped the ability of the existing network to transport the electricity farther afield. It seems plain that wind turbines and solar panels will become more and more important as the years go by, and this is to my mind, a good thing. Even in drought years, land owners can make good money leasing out their property and thus take advantage of this new revenue stream; all the while continuing to raise cotton or cattle on the same property as before. In many places on our drive through the Sweetwater and Lubbock area, we saw hundreds of wind turbines standing sentinel on mesa and plain, harvesting power from the steady and plentiful Texas wind. In an odd juxtaposition of images, often as not there were little oil pump jacks on the same fields, sucking oil from beneath the soil. In my imagination again, I saw them as mechanical mosquitoes.
The problem with much of this is politics. Being as Wikipedia says we are the fifth largest producer of wind power on earth, Texas should be hailed as a leader in the push for clean energy. Instead, we are vilified for relying on hydrocarbons to power our vehicles. All you have to do is watch the news to know it’s true. Why can’t there be a balance? There is no way cars and truck and tankers and jet airplanes are going to operate on batteries in the near future. Until we develop reliable alternative sources of power, we are going to need to rely on hydrocarbons.
I guess the ‘green’ folks think it best to condemn all forms of oil production and thus force the transition on us. This is insane politics at its worst. Here I am, Texan to my soul, and I recognize we need to seek out wind and solar and even nuclear energy solutions. Being from a state famous for its oil production, you might think the opposite. Then again, Texas is also famous for its cowboy independence and frontier ways, yet we don’t demand that horses and buggies remain our primary means of transportation.
As the years pass, we will eventually have sensible and adequate transportation that runs on batteries. Both Ford and Chevy have early versions right now. There is still lots of work to be done to make them viable replacements. To condemn the use of hydrocarbons seems foolish to my mind. I forever see in that imagination of mine the vision of liberal elites preaching all over the planet about the evils of our ‘carbon footprint.’ The message may or may not have some value. But whenever and wherever they fly, it’s in a jet powered by hydrocarbons. When they drive, or are driven, it’s in a car powered by gas or diesel. Whenever or wherever they talk, the electricity generated for the amps and microphones and television cameras comes from electricity principally produced by hydrocarbons. It seems, to my Texas way of thinking, kind of hypocritical; throwing out the baby with the bathwater.
Well, all this is just my way of seeing things. Like I said, I don’t get out much. After driving from Oakwood in East Texas to Lubbock out northwest, the mind is bound to wander, bound to ponder. Near as I can tell.
