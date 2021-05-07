We were stopped at a red light on our way to an afternoon of shopping and dining in Tyler. Her thoughts were on clothes, mine on hardware. An older Chevrolet Suburban pulled up beside us in the outside lane. It was completely restored, maybe a 1972 model or somewhere in that area, freshly painted and pinstriped, all clean lines and chrome; sharp looking with new wheels and tires. I was instantly transported in time to my younger days as an auto mechanic, just out of the Army and working at a Chevrolet dealership in the Houston area. I always admired the Suburban for its size and the 350 cubic inch engine as well as the concept of a pickup body with a covered rear area. To me, it was the ultimate ride. At the time, there was no way I could afford anything that nice or that new or that expensive. But it was my dream vehicle.
Waiting for the light to change, I looked past Judy in the passenger seat and remarked: “Would you look at that beauty!” She followed my gaze out the window then looked back at me with raised eyebrows and said sharply: “Do you really think I’m going to put up with remarks like that?” Then she crossed her arms and frowned and refused to speak to me for the next half hour. I couldn’t get her to explain what in the world I had said to set her off.
It took some time, but she finally laid it all out for me. She thought I was talking about the girl driving the Suburban, not the Suburban. It was completely insulting that I had the gall to ogle another woman while out with my wife. The only thing worse than that would be to mention the other woman to the wife you are with, as if she would admire her too; which I did. I think I said that right. Anyhow, Judy completely rejected any notion I may have been admiring the vehicle, not the girl. I dug a pretty deep hole trying to get out of that misunderstanding. Laughing it off didn’t work and getting mad didn’t either. As we drove along in silence, I tried to think my way out of it. I didn’t want the entire rest of the trip to be ruined over a silly misunderstanding. At some point, maybe about Noonday, I went into a long monologue on how two different people can see the same thing two different ways, like Democrats versus Republican, liberal versus conservative, man versus woman. It seemed to me a very convincing argument and bound to defrost my blonde bride. It did not. A smart man would have let it go and moved on. I’m not all that smart, but I eventually did drop the subject.
A couple of silent hours later, or maybe it was a week, she finally cooled off enough to where we spoke again in more than a syllable or two. Everyone wants to find a way to normalize relations in situations like these, and time is the very best salve on any hurt, whether imagined or real. So, the incident passed and today I can talk about it and smile at both of us and our feelings when we were a lot younger and more easily upset. We have learned a lot about each other.
At some point in time, Judy’s mom and dad took to buying Surburbans or the shorter Tahoe or Yukon. Judy rode in theirs and liked them, so she decided she wanted one too. I don’t know if she remembered that day at the light on the loop, but I don’t think so. She just knew that if her mom and dad liked them, they must be good. So, she bought one and has driven one ever since.
We were stopped at the very same intersection not long ago when a brand new Surburban pulled up beside us, same as back then, only twenty or thirty years between times. I looked over. There was a very sharp looking young woman behind the wheel. My eyebrow went up, but I said nothing. I thought of a million clever ways to bring up the incident of years past to my bride, but in the end, just smiled to myself. We turned left, the girl in the Suburban went straight, towards Neches. We drove on in silence for a block or so. Then Judy turned to me and smiling sweetly, asked: “Did you notice that back at the light?” “Notice what?” I replied innocently. “That was the new Suburban body style. I like it. Let’s look at some in Tyler.” “Yes, ma’am,” I answered, and smiled again. We have come full circle. Near as I can tell.
