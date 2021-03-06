This morning, it’s still dark out. But I can begin to see the hints of light off in the east. The sky seems less dark. Only a week or so ago, we were locked in the icy grip of a once in a generation blizzard. Today, it’s going to be near 70 and sunny and there’s not a hint of winter anywhere. Welcome to Texas.
A year ago, about this time, we were all freaking out over the coronavirus. I went around all masked up and wiping down everything I touched. We learned how to use our elbows to open doors, how to social distance, how to stay safe.
If you recall, we kind of thought it was all over about June of last summer, and those paper masks were put away in large part. We couldn’t really believe that this COVID-19 bug was as real and as dangerous as advertised. But this past fall it all jumped up again and everything got real serious once more. Schools closed entirely if one child or staff came up exposed or infected. Social activities like churches and clubs quit meeting. Bars closed; restaurants shut their doors. Everybody hunkered down.
It really seems a long time ago that Trump was President and the pandemic was like a whirlwind swirling around the world and racing back again with new strains. Was it only twelve months ago that we started the search for a vaccine? It seems like ages and it seems like no time at all. This has been a wild year.
I have a few questions that smarter people than me need to answer. For one, hydroxychloroquine was at first thought to be a wonder drug in the treatment of those with COVID-19. It was prescribed in the millions of doses. But before long, doctors began to warn against it in the strongest of terms. Our government specialists put it down as voodoo, witchcraft, suspicion driven. Our son had COVID-19, and he is a diabetic. He was prescribed hydroxychloroquine by a doctor and it improved his condition almost immediately. Was this just a coincidence? You don’t hear much about it today.
Next, I note that childcare centers never shut down. I am sure that staff members did everything they could to keep things clean and sanitized and socially distanced, etc. But it astonishes me that daycares were allowed to stay open, and did, with few negative effects. Why is this? I know that part of the reason is that children were less affected by the COVID-19. If so, why did we shut down all grades above this?
Some of us were declared essential workers and we continued on our way, servicing the public, with little disruption. We visited hundreds of customers over the past year and interacted with employee’s families, and visited hardware and grocery stores, and none of us got the COVID-19. I did finally get infected this past December and stayed at home for the prescribed period of isolation. I guess we all were good at social distancing and took enough precautions to prevent infection, but it seems statistically odd that air conditioning and heating companies, and electricians and plumbers and the like managed to continue their interaction with the public without everyone catching the dread disease. Of course, I can’t fail to mention all the health care workers and other public officials who were considered ‘essential’. How did we make it through this worldwide pandemic without total collapse? I don’t know.
One of my biggest questions is this: What happened to the flu this year? You really don’t hear much of anything about it. Has it been lumped in with the coronavirus? Is there some mixing of the diagnosing? I don’t know. But I want to know. If our government, all governments, are going to shut us away in our homes for a year, I want to know the truth of the matter with the politics removed. Did or did not the Chinese do this on purpose in a form of germ warfare? Did the virus escape a lab in China or was it a natural variation of the common cold or flu?
Anyhow, I guess I’m not smart enough to know all the answers. I guess that’s why I ask the questions. These thoughts and more drift through my scattered mind as I sit here. In a couple of hours, I’m headed to town to get my second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say it will prevent the dread infection. Others claim it is all a plot to harm us even more than the COVID-19; that it will permanently alter our DNA. I sure hope not. I’m getting the shots and also hoping for a better 2021 than 2020. Near as I can tell.
