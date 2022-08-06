“An Irish Heart” is a song about a man who is remembering his Irish heritage. No matter how far he has roamed or for how long, he still holds to what means so much to him- his history, his people, his land.
I’ve been thinking a lot about what it means to have an American heart; but not the sort of American that comes after a hyphen, just an American. I want to return to what binds so many of us together rather than what divides. I want to find that part of our national identity we seem to have lost or forgotten in these turbulent times. I want to shed all the layers and set aside the differences and go back to the base material of who we are. I want to find my American heart.
It is rightly said that America began and remains a land of immigrants, a refuge of liberty and equality that became a nation, land of the free, home of the brave. It didn’t matter what our political or religious affiliation was or our background or our social status. We were bound together by ideals rather than race, religion, creed or custom. We just wanted to be free; free to succeed, free to fail, free to get up and try again. We were a people of like mind, looking for the same thing, liberty.
I don’t know how to describe what America means to those of us today who were brought here in slavery yesterday. I don’t know how because I don’t have that history. But it would be a sin to overlook, rationalize, or ignore. Mankind has had some really awful tendencies over the course of history and bondage of his brother has been a low trait that returns again and again. Bondage comes in many forms, both physical and social. I also do not know the experiences of the native inhabitants who met us at the eastern shores so many generations ago and their story needs to be told also. It can be told in America.
The beauty of America is that its very creation was designed to set all men free, especially those not free at the beginning. Many faults we brought with us from the old countries, chronic diseases of the soul. But there is a difference between who we were then and who we are now. Our desire for individual liberty, so eloquently expressed in the Constitution, created a nation that constantly seeks equality for all, even those overlooked by the founders, a self-correcting and living document. As Americans, we are unique in that respect. We are a nation that seeks life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for all, and cannot long endure without that foundation principal. At some point in our history, we became a people despite the appendages of our old faults, foibles, and differences. We became Americans.
I keep trying to get across what I feel so deeply. I know that my Texas roots are close to that feeling I have for America. I’m weary of being taught to be ashamed of my American heritage, of my people’s history. I am worn down from the weight of every accusation by every other nation on this globe and from many in this very country. Manipulation is the attempt to deflect criticism by pointing out someone else’s faults, to get the focus off the offender and place it on the observer. A thief might say he had to steal because he was oppressed and had no choice. A lover may cheat but rather than seek forgiveness, turns the tables on the accuser by finding fault in his or her life. We all do it. It seems today, that’s all we do. We hate most in others what we should despise in ourselves. This needs to stop. We are a lost people, spending our time pointing fingers rather than shaking hands. I want to find my American heart again; our American heart.
It is popular today to seek scapegoats, to find someone else to blame for all our our afflictions, whether real or imagined, not behind the shield of liberty but the poison arrow of political correctness. We deflect from our personal faults by seeking greater fault in our brother.
I know how the singer of ‘Irish Heart’ felt. Ireland was his home and his heart, his soul. Everything else radiated out from that and when it was all peeled away and his time on earth drawing near to a close, he wanted the listener to know that at the very core of him was what meant so much to him, his love for his people, his history, his homeland. I feel the same way about America. I’ll always have an American heart, near as I can tell.
