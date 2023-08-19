Sometime soon, Judy and I plan to go see South Dakota. This will undoubtedly be the farthest I have ever driven in my life, and the most northward, way past Montalba, even Bradford. We will sightsee along the way. Judy and her folks used to take meandering jaunts like this each summer back when she was just a schoolgirl in pigtails so it is a kind of sentimental, nostalgic journey for her. She wants me to see and experience for the first time what she saw for the first time all those years ago. I’m excited.
My little family didn’t travel that far that much when I was a lad. We did go visit Carlsbad once. It was so far, I thought it required a passport. Most of our family vacations were spent visiting relatives around Texas; places where our kin were kind of bunched up. As an adult, I have never been much of a traveler myself. I’ve been places, but for the most part, I wasn’t there for the scenery. I like to tell people that if you could have tunneled straight through the earth in 1972, you would have popped out where I was then - Okinawa. But I don’t recommend joining the Army just for the travel opportunities and I wouldn’t have picked Okinawa. However, I understand Oki has undergone a complete makeover and now serves as a vacation destination on the South China Sea; a popular getaway for Japanese citizenry on the mainland. Wow.
In South Dakota, we plan to visit Mt. Rushmore. I suspect we had better cross this one off the list early before activists have it dynamited from the mountain and the rubble used as road base. I haven’t figured out yet why so many today think everything we have done in the past is so wrong and despicable that it needs to be condemned and scrubbed from our history. I, by the way, am quite unabashedly proud of our history and glad to call myself an American citizen. You may use this statement against me in court someday, should the need arise.
We also plan to visit the Crazy Horse memorial being carved out on a mountain face not far away. I don’t know a whole lot about the area, having never been there, but I know that the Black Hills were and remain sacred to the native tribes. Creating such a memorial to one of their great leaders seems appropriate. Hopefully, we can all learn to appreciate and perhaps respect each other more through public expressions like these memorials committed to stone. I feel much the same about monuments and statues depicting southern leaders of the Confederacy. We don’t have to agree with everyone’s opinions on these matters, but trying to erase a people’s history and heritage can run the risk of creating more resentment than good. That’s just my opinion. As before, you are welcome to use this against me should I ever decide to run for dog catcher again.
So, we look forward to visiting all these sites in South Dakota. After leaving Texas, we will drive through Oklahoma and then on northward through those rectangle shaped states of Kansas and Nebraska. I have no idea how to get there or which way is best. Judy is in charge of all that. I am the driver, she is the map. All is in balance.
I just read up a little on Crazy Horse. He was a Sioux warrior and chieftain. It seems much of the problems he had with European immigrants were that there were so dang many of them. They kept coming despite all attempts to hold back a rising sea of humanity washing over their territory, especially the aforementioned sacred Black Hills. When treaties were broken, feathers got ruffled and lots of folks wound up stabbed, scalped, shot with lead and perforated with arrows. Among them was General Custer, of course. We lost many other good people, and the native did too. The memorial to Crazy Horse is about 17 miles southwest of Mt. Rushmore, atop Thunderhead Mountain. I saw a video of a laser light show they do after dark that outlines what the finished carving will look like. I hope we get to see that presentation.
I am sure what most all of us want to do is simply go visit Mt. Rushmore and the Crazy Horse memorial for the grand wonder, scale and beauty of it all. I am glad we live in peace with our neighbors these days and look forward to seeing all South Dakota has to offer. On this adventure, at this stage of my life, I plan to rush less on my way to Rushmore. That there is a play on words, by the by. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.