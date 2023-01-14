On a sunny day some thirty years ago, a businessman took a break at his office in an older part of town. Directly across the busy street was a laundromat and convenience store. He idly watched as people came and went. He thought to himself how much effort and time it must take to gather up and carry clothes to a laundry, just to have to do it all over again a week or two later. It seemed quite a chore and got him to wondering why folks didn’t just do their laundry at home. The answer of course was simple; many people for many reasons didn’t have access to a washer and dryer.
And what if you couldn’t afford it? What if you found yourself in a place, time, or circumstance where such everyday conveniences were considered luxuries? The man supposed the occasional trip to a local laundromat was the only answer if you wanted clean clothes. He guessed that was why laundromats were invented in the first place.
A young girl pulled up and parked in front of the laundromat. She was driving a beat up sedan that had obviously seen better days. The paint was faded and it had a different color fender on the front and a donut spare tire on the rear. The trunk was held down with twisted wire. The girl looked to be in her mid-twenties. She opened a back door and pulled out her heavy basket of laundry and took it indoors then returned to unbuckle her daughter from a car seat in the rear. With the barefoot child on her hip, the young mother disappeared into the laundry.
While she went about her business, a man remained in the car, elbow out the open passenger window. After a while he stirred, sat up, and left the car to go lean against the front wall of the laundry. He yawned and stretched and drew one leg up against the half wall of brick. Inside the laundromat, the girl could be seen loading one of the machines. The man had his back to her, uninterested. The businessman wondered if the child was his or not.
After a while, the man kind of slouched his way into the laundry room and said something to the girl. She handed him money and he walked over to the store counting quarters in his hand. Returning with a fresh pack of cigarettes, he lit one up and blew smoke out into the afternoon air as the girl and baby remained indoors. The man seemed bored, watching traffic without interest.
Inside, the woman paused in front of a machine she was loading and looked around. She then reached up under her top and unhooked her bra and somehow managed to discreetly work it off under her blouse before tossing it in with the other laundry. The businessman shook his head in disbelief. Outside, the man leaning against the wall exhaled another puff of blue smoke while the child stood at the door with both hands on the glass, barefoot and in diapers, staring at the outside world that would one day be hers. And so the time passed.
Eventually, the laundry was finished. The girl made her way outside and reloaded the basket of clean clothes and then strapped the baby in. The man stubbed out a last cigarette against the brick wall, ambled over and got in the passenger side. They drove off.
Thirty years on, he wondered whatever became of them. Did the man ever amount to anything or was he still bumming quarters to buy cigarettes and beer? Did the girl make something better of her life? Did she break out of the sad state he imagined her in, or could trapped people like her ever escape their environment? Above all, he thought of the little girl and wondered what became of her. Maybe she married a good man and had children of her own. Maybe she saw the shabby world around her and decided to make something more of her life. And maybe she didn’t, condemned to repeat the same behavior she was exposed to. He didn’t know and wouldn’t be so presumptuous as to judge. Hopefully, some lives end up better than they began. Who are any of us to comment on the lives of strangers we randomly encounter or watch from across a busy street? Still, the man used the example of this young couple and the child to encourage his own children to be careful of the choices they made. Like pebbles in a pond, those choices can ripple out and chase a life for years. Be careful how you choose, who you choose, where you step. The children deserve better. They are the innocent ones. Near as I can tell.
