Our life together has evolved. We are as happy and content as ever with each other generally, but what makes us happy and content has undergone some change. For one, the passage of years reminds us we aren’t the kids we once were, full of hustle, bustle, vim and vigor. We used to relish active and busy days filled with shopping, traveling or working outdoors. Now, we can get worn out bringing in the groceries. As semi-retired grandparents, we see life a little differently these days. Looking in the mirror, you can’t help but notice the subtle changes that have come over the both of us. On the plus side, we both have come to really enjoy naps and a good night’s rest in a comfortable bed. The end of the day is not something to be dreaded but anticipated- restful repose in a warm and snuggly bed.
I was thinking along those lines the other evening as I eased into my side of the bed, plumped my pillow and pulled the covers up over my shoulders. Down the middle of the great divide, Judy has arranged a couple of really long pillows marking her territory. At ground level, you can’t tell who or what is on the other side. It could be California, it could be Caledonia. But no matter, with a king size bed, there’s plenty of room for all inhabitants.
This includes a dog or two, of course. One particular night, Max the wonder dog had somehow settled between my feet and the outside edge of the bed. He was like a little atomic football down there atop the covers, keeping my feet warm. Judy quietly eased into her side some time later and took to feeling around for the pup in the dark, as his usual station was snuggled up to her.
I felt an arm come up and over the pillow divide, feeling around and whispering for Max. With a smile, I remembered a time when she whispered like that to me. But she never found the hound and so settled back on her side of the continent and was soon snoozing away. I huddled up against the pillow wall with an arm thrown over. It was the most comfortable position in the world. I think that every once in a while, we accidentally find a perfect position and could sleep that way for days if left undisturbed. I was soon dreaming of biscuits and gravy; happy, cozy and warm. Shortly thereafter, I felt a grip around my wrist, the one l had placed over the mountain divide of pillows. In the absence of Max as a marker, I had unknowingly trespassed too far over the border and was now intruding into my partner’s space.
The hand grasped my wrist and lifted my whole arm up off the mattress. It felt good to feel the touch of my lovely bride and I smiled in my dreams. Then, with a dismissive motion, she flung my arm back to my side as if tossing a dead rat by the tail. My own hand slapped me in the face. I flinched and rolled over on my back.
Down at my feet, Max was disturbed in his dreams of chasing buzzards across the backyard sky and so he squeaked a little as he was forced to dodge my feet. My blonde bride heard the feeble cry of distress and called out to the puppy. Max got up and came walking across the bed towards the sound of his mommy. In transit, he bounced across my stomach like it was a trampoline. The weight of one hind paw depressed my belly button. In my dream, I thought someone had hit the dive alarm on a WWII submarine. Exhaling through my nose, I involuntarily gave off the weak sound of a broken accordion. Max exhaled through his nose as he settled in but the sound of it seemed more like a snort of indignation at the thought I would invade his space, even if it was just an arm.
Despite my now restless and partially conscious state, I reached over to lightly stroke my bride’s shoulder and pet Max on the head, to let all know I, lord, king and protector of the realm was on duty. Everyone could now settle and pass the night in the comfort of knowing all was safe and secure and in its rightful place. Max emitted a low rumbling growl as I reached over and I withdrew the offending limb immediately. Well, I think it was Max growling anyhow. But there was no sense in risking getting gnawed on or bit either way, so I sighed and rolled over. I was soon back to dreaming of biscuits and gravy, near as I can tell.
