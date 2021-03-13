I had a conversation with a friend some time ago over a glass or two of wine. He is liberal, I am conservative. We both have our leanings but that pretty much describes our place on the political spectrum. We both love our country and its traditions. We both consider ourselves good Americans. I served my country in the Army; both his children are veterans. Each of us are in business for ourselves and seek profit; not out of greed but to feed our own. We just see the same issues from different perspectives. The best part is that despite our political differences, we enjoy each other’s company. I think this is because decency and decorum and genuine friendship knows no political party.
On this occasion, we explored the seemingly blatant promiscuity of modern American youth. I bemoaned the fact there seems to be more unwed mothers today, and they are not only unashamed to admit it, they show off their ‘baby bumps’ with pride. They act as if it’s the most wonderful accomplishment in the world; to create and welcome a new life, which it is, but it would be helpful if the other creator were around too, as committed to the coming attraction as the mother. There surely cannot be quite as much joy in childbirth when deadbeat dad is missing; out there somewhere pollinating more flowers while grandparents and government are expected to help raise the child.
My friend answered thus: Boys have been chasing girls and girls chasing boys since the beginning of time. It is better to accept this obvious fact and teach protection rather than waste time and energy trying to keep the two apart. I counter that there has to be more moderation on the whole boy/girl issue. Having relations one with another should not be as easy as renting a movie. There is a social dance necessary before getting all up close and personal like that; a period of getting to know the opposite sex, a first date, holding hands, a first kiss. Jumping from hello to the sack with no space in between is far too large a first step, and there needs to be someone somewhere guiding the youth. My friend nodded and smiled, but reminded me that boys will be boys and girls will be girls. We refilled our glasses.
At this stage of the discussion, we were of two opinions: His was that there is going to be sex between hormone crazed adolescents anyway, so why not try to make it as safe as possible by informing the participants ahead of time about the risks and ramifications as well as protections available. My stance was to agree with him in general, but add that there were things called morals involved too; that adults and parents needed to guide the youth more so than provide information and a safe place and environment to play house.
At adolescence, the sexual fires are lit and the flames don’t die down for a long while. Throughout history, potential mates have given clues to their availability in many ways, typically by means more subtle than the caveman mentality of knocking a woman out with a club and dragging her off to his crib. Women wear makeup to make themselves more attractive to the men, do they not? This would seem to me to be the primary reason. What other motivation would there be, ultimately?
Men want to stay fit and seem strong and in charge for the same reason women butterfly up. It’s the mating game and that’s why it’s referred to as ‘the birds and the bees.’ You see the dance everywhere in nature. All animals have some form of mating ritual, from the monkey to the macaw, the peacock to the pelican. Availability is on display like goods on a grocery shelf and it pays to advertise.
For the modern human type girl, it seems makeup and attractive clothing has gone to extremes. Young girls are done up like dance hall girls, outfitting themselves with scraps of cloth that barely hide the goods, and sometimes don’t hide them at all. Men, instead of muscles, show their underwear with pants down below their waists. Some shuffle about in public clutching their pants to keep them from falling off. The issue here is not that they need belts, it’s more where they clutch. Women have embraced a thing called ‘twerking’ and most know what this odd dance symbolizes, in the most graphic way. Both forms of sexual expression seem crude and vulgar in the extreme, evidence that humanity has made a U turn on the path of evolution, exhibiting behavior that would make even the caveman blush and cover his eyes. And on that subject, my friend and I both agree. Near as I can tell.
