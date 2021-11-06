A friend once told me working for the public would be perfect if it wasn’t for all those pesky customers. He was just being funny, but there is truth on both sides of that sentiment.
When prices go up for a product or service, it can simply be the common effects of supply and demand, and other times it can be the result of common greed. Too, there are customers who demand the very best but want to pay less than it’s worth.
Businesses can grow complacent, feeling they are somehow entitled to the consumer’s wallet and consider it a form of disloyalty if the customer dares trade elsewhere. And, there are customers whose only loyalty is the lowest price.
As a business grows, the increase in income provides a lifestyle, level of comfort and even social respect the owners grow to expect. This is all lovely until the economy lags, tastes change, or customer service deteriorates. One day, it’s all biscuits and gravy, the next, people quit calling. How a business reacts will tell a lot about their future. Successful enterprises adapt to survive but I have also seen businesses lose income because they have grown lazy and complacent. Rather than look inward, they blame the ‘pesky’ customer. I have seen next-generation ownership that never experienced the struggle of owning and operating a successful business yet still expect to maintain a lifestyle ‘to which they have grown accustomed.”
I had a call once upon a time from a friend who was working out of town. He asked me to check on some repairs at his mother’s house. It seems a local outfit had charged her $8000 on a project and he wanted me to see if I could tell if it was a fair price. It was a fair price, except for the extra zero on the bill. They hadn’t done $800 dollars worth of work and couldn’t explain to me where they had come up with their price; their markup on material, their labor, nothing. I kept asking and they finally admitted the price had no basis other than that was what they wanted to charge. This was gouging and taking advantage of the elderly, plain and simple. My friend threatened to sue and and the contractor backed off.
Overwhelmingly, the past forty years have been great and I’ve made lasting customers and good friends but there have been one or two real stinkers. I’m thinking today of one in particular. I earned his business some years ago by providing a good service at a good price. Everybody went home happy. As the years passed, it became apparent he wanted more and more from me for less and less from him. He had the habit of letting slip he had other contractors who he could use but wouldn’t so long as we kept our prices down and quality high. I took him at his word and did my best to give him what he wanted.
Over the years, prices for goods went up, as well as labor and administrative costs, but my friend always demanded more for less. I tried to accommodate, but the day came when his demands became unreasonable and I was ready to drop him. At that point, I called as a friend and spoke frankly as I laid out my situation. He agreed to let me increase my bill a few dollars, but did it grudgingly.
A day came when I was out looking over a new project with him. It had been twenty years and my business was successful.
I knew it all had a lot to do with how I treated my customers and so I remarked that I appreciated his business. He had turned and was facing away as I said this. All he did in response was keep walking away and say over his shoulder: “Well, remember to keep your prices low. I have other people I could call.” I didn’t answer but something inside me changed as I stood there and shook my head in amazement. I had been loyal and honest. It was clear to me his version of loyalty was a one way street. Later, I called to excuse myself from the project. I apologized and told him I was sorry I wouldn’t be able to bid on this one. I guessed he would have to call that other guy he was always referring to. I miss my friend, but I don’t miss going in the hole on every job we did for him. There is a balance. A good deal is where both parties go home happy and like a wise man once said: “Remember- That other fellow has a family to feed too.” Near as I can tell.
