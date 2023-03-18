I took a winding back road shortcut away out in the county. It didn’t turn out to be much of a shortcut at all, but I didn’t care. It was a pleasant day, sunny and warm. Pastures were greening up and the first leaves of spring were popping out on the trees.
It seemed like lots more folks had carved out new homesteads since I last passed through this neck of the woods. Some had done up their entries with artwork and landscaping, and fanciful, whimsical names over entry gates.
Taking in such sights, I passed a vaguely familiar old farmhouse with attached carport. In a pleasant rush, I recollected how my brother and I installed central air there forty years ago; one of our first jobs. Thinking back, I recall a fancy new Cadillac parked under the carport, looking remarkably out of place in such a backwoods setting. Several pump jacks toiled away nearby, sucking oil from the earth like huge steel mosquitoes. I guessed these were the reason the owners were able to indulge in luxuries like Cadillacs and central air.
The old farmer met us at the door. He saw me admiring the new Cadillac and allowed as how oil lease money made that little indulgence possible- all his wife’s idea, not his. He preferred his trusty old red pickup truck. Their daughter had come and taken her mother home for a week while the farmer got the air conditioner installed. His wife was scared to drive the new Cadillac anywhere but the beauty shop or church. The old man shook his head again and sighed.
With a serious air, he pulled out a handkerchief and allowed as how he didn’t care much for a new central air conditioner either. He’d lived eighty plus years without air conditioning and was worried that ‘messing’ with the natural temperature of things would like as not make him sick. With a tiny, practically inaudible cough, almost like clearing his throat, he dabbed at his mouth with the handkerchief. He was convinced all that artificial cold air was sure to make his cough worse, and he had to be careful at his age. Then he put the handkerchief away, shrugged and sighed, and waited while we worked up his estimate.
I told my brother privately we would never get this job; the old gent was just getting a bid to humor his wife. Brother told me that humoring his wife had apparently resulted in a new Cadillac under the carport. We got the job.
Over the next few days while we worked, he puttered around the place, tending to little things indoors and out. He’d stop now and again to clear his throat, wipe at his mouth with his handkerchief, place it back in his pocket, shake his head sadly, then carry on as before.
He told us the nagging cough had come up on him ‘sudden like’. He was convinced whatever it was, was bound to kill him before long. He said he couldn’t shake it so he had resigned himself to accept it. His goal for what time he had left was to set his wife up proper so she wouldn’t have to worry about things after he was gone.
We got to know the tall lanky farmer better over the next few days. He didn’t move fast at anything, but he kept moving. I really admired how he carried on despite knowing his days were numbered. He’d cough and apologize and shake his head in resignation. I asked him what the doctors said about his condition. He scoffed and told me he didn’t hold much with doctors. They just poked around on you then gave you pills you didn’t need and sent you bills you couldn’t pay. He didn’t think much of lawyers either, or insurance agents. He figured he’d be lucky enough to get the place fixed up for the wife before he joined his ancestors up on the hill. Then he coughed lightly into his handkerchief again and smiled his tired old smile.
As we finished up and made ready to leave that last day, I asked him how long it had been since that cough had suddenly come up on him. I had grown fond of him and didn’t know if we’d ever see him again this side of eternity. He leaned his frame against a porch post and gazed off into the distance, calculating. “This cough been dogging me for going on three years now.” I kept a straight face but smiled inwardly. That was a mighty mild kind of sudden to my way of figuring. The old farmer outlived his wife and all his children. He was well past 100 before that cough finally caught up to him. Near as I can tell.
