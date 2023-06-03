I was shoveling up an old flower bed, planning to pave it over. Judy gets really anxious when I dig dirt because the process often requires the digging of dirt.
I try to explain to her how any process worthy of the effort is bound to require some passing inconvenience. With my blonde bride, all she sees is the mess stirred up. Intellectually, she knows that dirt will be disturbed and tossed about, but that doesn’t make it easier to accept. Someone is bound to track that dirt in and she’s the one tasked with the cleanup later so the more she can deflect, the better. Just as important, stray dirt can get lodged in the paws of our schnauzers Max and Lulu and transferred indoors. They love to sniff and dig and roll in anything fresh, and the smellier and dirtier the better. So, she gets kind of edgy when I’m armed with a shovel even if the whole backyard dig was her idea in the first place.
I thought I’d do as much as I could early, before she and the hounds were up. I made the coffee, had a cup, and went outside to dig. There was a lot of digging and moving of dirt involved in this particular project. Ever mindful of the need to keep things neat and tidy, I parked my wheelbarrow close by the flowerbed and was careful to fill it without making any kind of mess. Then, I carefully rolled each load to the sidewalk and thru the breezeway and on across the driveway to the bucket of my tractor. The tractor was over to one side of the lawn so as to not interfere with my darling wife’s inevitable vehicular ingress and egress. I dumped wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of dirt into the bucket. It was a labor-intensive project. After each trip, I blew the entire pathway with a powered leaf blower. This was to prevent fresh dirt from being stepped on by any humans, dogs, or wife type inspectors who might saunter past. I got most of it done before anyone else was up and stirring. I felt pretty good about the whole effort and imagined an admiring crowd applauding from nearby grandstands, awed by my efforts, doing the work of men half my age, in half the time. My imagination is what keeps me motivated.
After a time, the lady of the house poked her head out the porch door and gave me a thumbs up approval of progress. Then she announced the dogs were coming out, but she would have them on a leash so their little paws would not get clogged up digging in my fresh dirt or their little snouts sod packed, sniffing and rooting in what what must smell like sugar and spice and everything nice to a hound. Thus restrained, they went about their business while I went about mine. I thought the whole plan was working to perfection. There were no stray dirt crumbs anywhere. I hauled all the dirt away and dumped it into low spots way out away from the house, far from where the dogs would ever be. Ignorantly, I whistled as I worked.
Later, wifey came bouncing down the back porch steps and announced she was going into town. She blew me a kiss and disappeared into the garage. I heard the creak and rattle of the garage door opening. Then came the throaty sound of dual exhaust as she fired up her brand-new Tahoe. She had waited a long time to get this SUV. It took over six months for it to be built and delivered; thanks to COVID slowdowns. That Tahoe is her pride and joy.
I had my back to the garage as I resumed shoveling. The morning was cool, but I was starting to feel sweaty from the exertion. A happy wife behind the wheel of her brand new Tahoe came backing slowly out of the garage. In a long, carefree and graceful sweeping backward curve, she crossed over and across the entire expanse of the driveway and bumped right into my tractor. Amazingly, discovering a huge blue tractor parked nearby came as a complete surprise, despite half a dozen 360 degree surround cameras, assorted obstruction sensors, and three rear view mirrors. I felt the ding of Tahoe on tractor all the way down to my soul. It was the first scratch on her new ride. We all know how that feels. As the world paused in shocked silence, I distinctly heard the theme from "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly" come floating on the morning air. It was at that moment, shovel in dirt, frozen in place, a thought occurred, I might as well dig on down to six feet. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
