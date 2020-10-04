A child, an infant, hasn’t the intellect yet to properly articulate what he or she wants, or doesn’t want, or why. What a baby does have is the bedrock belief there is no greater presence in the known universe than itself. It is too young yet to realize the world does not revolve around them. They just know what they want, and go for it. But what holds them in check? What greater force of will shapes and balances theirs? The parent, of course. The parent knows the stove is hot, glass breaks, and you don’t pull yourself up on the curtains; you play fair and learn to share. The child rarely understands right away. It balls up his or her fists and screams and twists and turns and just becomes impossible, as children do, having no greater argument and certainly no greater power than the parent, usually. This is as it should be, a stage in life when the child is dependent on the parent for its every need.
As a child grows, he or she begins to realize there are limits to most everything. The world was not created for their every whim. Freedom of choice does not include the freedom to hurt others, whether property or person. That noise, motion and commotion the growing child senses like background noise- that’s the rest of us living our lives.
Consider adolescent boys and girls. By nature, their overwhelming desire is for each other, for a relationship. This natural desire can be overpowering at times. Soon as a boy discovers girls, generally, his principal aim in life is to have one of his very own or as many as he can corral. Girls are much the same and can become as boy crazy as boys are girl crazy. It’s just the way that nature intended. But there are sharp differences. A boy wants a girl, physically, all the time, day or night, and will make accommodations whether in rain or storm, desert or tornado. A girl might feel much the same as a boy, but girls were given a little more maturity at a younger age, generally, as boys. They put up a hand to say ‘no’, and the boys don’t like the sound of that word.
So here is the dilemma: A boy wants a girl, and the girl wants the boy, but the boy isn’t getting his way. What the boy wants is all he sees before him. He would rather have romance than eat or breathe. The girl is the same way, but different. She is just as crazy as the boy, but she is looking down the road beyond the passion of the moment. Will he still love her tomorrow, is he the one, or is he just a bee going from flower to flower? So how far does a romance or a disagreement or an argument go? Who teaches limits?
In ancient times, all the way up to when I was a teenager, parents taught boys to respect girls and girls respect themselves. The girl set the limits and the boy, however reluctantly, respected her wishes. The rhyme goes: “First comes love, then comes marriage, here comes Suzy pushing a baby carriage.” How quaint that concept seems today!
Parents no longer hold their children in check because they are too busy being a friend than a parent, too busy indulging their own ego than sacrificing time raising their young. They let the girls dress provocatively at younger and younger ages and then wonder why boys are all over them. Many parents never let their children experience the character-building pain of loss. They would rather hand them a participation trophy and call it good.
Fewer and fewer parents stay together and so the child is oftentimes left to his or her own judgement, and just as often, disaster results. Our very society, in a misguided attempt to make everyone perfectly equal and empowered, says yes to every sort of behavior as if God had not created them with different, but complimentary, features and functions, gifts, rewards and responsibilities. And this is where I always end up when I think on such subjects, God. When we reject the reason and wisdom of others, we are ultimately rejecting a belief in a greater power, the creator himself. Wisdom and good judgement comes when we yield to a greater wisdom and try to pass it along to the next generation. Rather than providing guidance, leadership and wisdom, we are raising a generation of spoiled children, both at home and in public; children who have no idea how to be responsible adults or responsible citizens. But for the few who still listen and obey, this coddled, neglected, and entitled generation is the truest reflection of our parenting and leadership. Near as I can tell.
