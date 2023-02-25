Judy mentioned she once had a poodle named Chester. I couldn’t believe it. Ever since I’ve known her, she has maintained a no pets in the house policy. Anything that chews slippers or sheds hair or tracks up her floors is labeled an enemy of state and permanently banned. Maybe Chester ruined it for all of us. I don’t know.
Sometime later, having built our dream home and relocated to the country, Judith of the Oakwood Outback decided our rustic lifestyle required proper accessories. At its peak, we had 30 cows, two cats, three dogs, two donkeys and various quantities of whatever stray possum or goat that might wander up looking for love. I protested these acquisitions as they came along. I wanted to plant pine trees for the agricultural exemption without the need of feeding or fences. With trees, we could leave the compound every decade or so without worrying about stampedes or starvation. Alas, I was overruled each time the subject came up. But I have learned to be happy. That is my real talent, my real ability; I know how to adapt. I tend to go along and get along, especially when it comes to pleasing the person who I depend on for clean socks and hot meals. I may be of a different opinion, but I’m not crazy. To put it in animal terms, I don’t bite the hand that feeds me. That brings me to Lulu.
Lulu is a Schnauzer. Judy took her in as companion to our other Schnauzer, Max the wonder dog. They are like our children.
Lulu has the most exasperating habit of getting into things. If you make the mistake of not closing the utility room closet wherein resides the trash can, she will get in there, tip the can over, drag all contents out then methodically gnaw everything to bits. She leaves the cleanup to us. This happens the moment your back is turned, in the blink of an eye, in complete radio silence. She will also pull everything out of Judy’s purse if it’s within reach. She mostly just enjoys the experience and doesn’t eat keys or wallets or credit cards, but Judy is forever worried she might gobble up her lipstick, thinking it candy. This brings to my mind the sight of a Schnauzer smiling up at you with lips, teeth and face smeared ruby red, looking for all the world she’s just taken down a water buffalo in the den. But that’s just my overactive imagination. Judy keeps the purse out of reach, mostly.
On the evening before Valentine’s Day, she had me a card and some candy hid in the dining room. I came home and discovered the remains of three boxes of chocolate covered raisins scattered everywhere. Judy was busy binge watching something on Netflix and hadn’t noticed. Well, that set off the alarm bells. Chocolate is bad for dogs; raisins are worse, but a combination of both is a surefire recipe for disaster, a concoction deadly to the canine species. Judy freaked out. Lulu and I remained calm. Nothing that tastes that good could be that bad; or so we thought.
The vet told us to immediately get some hydrogen peroxide in her to make her cough up the raisins before they killed her. I think we must have poured something like a quart down her gullet and shook her like a mixed drink. We waited. Lulu mumbled, her stomach grumbled, then she swole up and blasted off like a punctured balloon, spitting raisins all over the backyard like a runaway firehose.
The vet advised we bring her in for further tests. They gave her a concoction consisting mainly of charcoal. I thought to make some kind of joke about barbecuing a dog from the inside out but thought better of it. Lulu didn’t seem distressed. The vet gave her back and told us to keep an eye on her. Judy has fretted and petted and nursed that hound around the clock, making sure she doesn’t explode from all that charcoal and peroxide and chocolate covered raisins. Lulu seems to have recovered but I never did get my chocolate covered raisins replaced.
Last night, Lulu slipped off upstairs and got into every unattended trash receptacle. She dragged contents all over the carpets with a kind of abandon that was impressive. I heard Judy scream when she went up there to check on the patient. She took to hollering at her so much I had to turn the television volume way up to drown out the racket.
When I went to check, she was scolding Lulu, waving the vet bill at her. I can’t imagine Lulu reads beyond the first-grade level, not yet anyhow. But then again, she’s a clever dog. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.