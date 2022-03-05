I was disappointed with President Biden’s State of the Union address last night. I don’t I know exactly what I was expecting, but this wasn’t it. We are faced with the specter of war in Europe that could spread and involve us. When nuclear weapons are in Russia’s arsenal, it behooves us to sit up and pay close attention, not spend over an hour bragging about leadership and unity and blaming all social ills on previous administrations. This is not the time for that, but that’s just what we got. It was obvious the situation in Ukraine was tacked on his speech in the last few days when in reality, the subject should have been his entire speech. We live in a time and place that requires our complete attention. We can get back to domestic matters later. We are faced today with good versus evil on a global scale. This is not the time to debate minimum wage or global warming unless it’s because Putin’s version of global warming involves nuclear weapons. That thought should scare us all. What is there to gain in fretting over vaxes or taxes or pollution or transgender rights if there are no people left to heed the message?
As much as I am a conservative and did not support the current administration, I hoped we would all come together as Americans in this dark time and perhaps gain some sense of clarity and unity of purpose. This cobbled together speech did nothing of the sort. And I had so wished it would, no matter the party in office or the differences of policy. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness should be more than words, more than politics, more than empty rhetoric. What we got was a load of political posturing and finger pointing, using every event, every disaster, every calamity to praise the one side and condemn the other. This speech brought no unity. We should have long moved beyond partisan politics to stand with those who fight tyrants and dictators. The world looks to us for guidance, a beacon of light that represents individual freedom of choice and human rights. We are not only Americans when we champion liberty- we are Ukrainians too. Clarity of thought was lacking in that speech.
In my mind, much more could have been gained by being a little less holy and a lot more humble. The President could have told us he and his party had surely made a few mistakes along the way and asked for help from the other side to ensure the greater good of all in these difficult times. We did not get that. What we got was the same tired rhetoric. They say they want to work in a bipartisan way but only if everybody goes along with their wishes. This is not bipartisan unity. It is not even democracy.
A drowning man instantly adopts different priorities. There will be a time later for worrying over modesty, blame, circumstance- or even clothing. In the moment, they could give a rip and will shuck it all to preserve life and limb. It’s hierarchy of need on a fundamental scale. All petty matters are put aside for the moment, bowing to the overriding desire to protect life itself. Lack of such clarity can indicate either willful indifference, callous arrogance, or foolish ignorance. Where are we as a nation today?
Political posturing and patting yourself on the back while scolding the opposition has no place in the conversation when faced with possible global conflict. The President’s speech should have solely concentrated on that subject. World events are much more important right now than using them to strengthen a political desire or aim. This speech did more to divide rather than unite our nation. If I were Ukrainian and listening to this speech from behind the barricades in Kiev, I doubt I would have drawn much strength from his words. I am far less angered than saddened, far less politically motivated than disappointed. Once the bullets and bombs begin, it is too late to hide behind words. Talk is cheap.
Most of us have no desire for war or the threat of war. We want to live and prosper in peace. We are filled with dread at the prospect. But we are past the worry of whether or not there will be bloodshed and bombs; it is here. We are over the initial shock of seeing innocent civilians bombed and cities reduced to rubble. It’s the same old story, history repeating itself. What happens in Ukraine happens to all of us if we don’t band together for more clarity of purpose and thought, moving past the vanity of self praise, petty politics and empty words. This is not the time. Near as I can tell.
