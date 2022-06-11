In the grips of a nightmare, the man tossed and turned in his sleep. All night long, he was chased by a huge grizzly; through woods, across creeks, over hills and up trees. He was always just a step ahead as the bear snarled and snapped and swiped at his heels. The next morning, it took him a while to realize it was just a dream. His bedcovers were all in disarray as he sat there in the darkness covered in sweat, his eyes wide and blinking, his heart racing and breathing ragged.
Of course, there was no bear and no real physical threat. But he had a real physical reaction as if it were. Fear can do that, make the imagined a reality. That is how I see America today. We have become scared of everything. We fear the unknown so much that it weakens us. That to me undermines our national confidence- we have let our fears get the best of us. We have lost the courage to face even the normal challenges of life. We are scared of our own shadows.
President Roosevelt once famously said all we had to fear was fear itself. That is so true. Fear can be a paralyzing affliction far worse than any reality.
Nobody likes threats or danger or venturing into the unknown. We especially don’t want our children in harm’s way. But we don’t quit living. Or at least, we shouldn’t live in constant fear. Threats and dangers are real, and need to be accounted for, but trying to avoid all risk is impossible and unattainable. It is out there.
I recall something a stock broker said about investing. He noted that the history of the American economy showed steady and consistent growth over the years, but there were going to be ups and downs, good days and bad days. Did the investor believe in the strength of the American economy enough to ride out uncertain times with confidence in the future, or did they want to avoid all risk and hide their money in a jar? Even if kept it in a jar, it was going to lose value to inflation and be worth less and less each day. He told this to an elderly lady who finally agreed and timidly invested her savings, but the first time the stocks dipped, she panicked and took it all out. She would have prospered with a little more faith and patience but her fears took over.
After World War I and before Pearl Harbor, we wanted to be left alone and avoid foreign entanglements. We certainly did not want to go to war with anyone, but war was forced on us. It turned out well for us because we stood up to fear and fought back. Afterwards, we lifted up friend and foe alike and rebuilt the world to be a hopefully safer place. A good comparison today can be seen in the people of Ukraine. They certainly did not desire a war with Russia. They probably rightfully feared and dreaded the death and destruction it would bring. But they did not run. Physical death defending freedom was far preferable to the death of their souls in bondage.
We were once like that too. We called ourselves the land of the free, home of the brave. We were once a courageous people, willing to take risks, willing to pay whatever it cost to defend our freedom. We once taught our children to be self-sufficient and steady on their feet, confident but not cocky. We taught them to be humble in victory or defeat, to not look for trouble but never run from it. We taught them to look both ways before crossing the street- but there was a street needing to be crossed. Nowadays, we don’t let our children out of our sight. There are indeed bad people, bad situations and other unknown dangers in the world and we need to be aware of them. But we can never become so afraid of dying that we forget how to live.
I remember an elderly family friend I once visited. What she heard on the news scared her so much she vowed to never venture outside her house again. I told her that just made her a stationary target. There was no escaping all danger. You had to get out there and live. Besides, hiding in the house wouldn’t be much help if a jumbo jet crashed into her living room. We cannot remove all threats by hiding from them. I thought I had encouraged her but from that moment on, every time a jet flew over, the lady was convinced it was headed for her house. No matter how logical the argument, you can’t win them all, near as I can tell.
