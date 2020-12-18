I’m sitting in a line of cars out front of a local emergency care center in town. For a few days now, I have felt like I had a cold or the flu coming on. To be on the safe side and protect others from me in case, I decided to be tested for COVID-19. The girl comes out to my window double-masked and wearing a face shield. She tells me to lean my head back then very apologetically inserts a swab half a mile up my nose and holds it there for the longest five seconds of my life. I’m writing this a couple of hours later and my nose is still running. In fact, it’s running like a faucet.
For about five days- I’ve felt this coming on. My throat is sore, I have a splitting headache that leaves my head feeling hollow and I’m tired and dizzy. I just want to lie down. Chills come and go. I hope it’s just a sinus infection or a head cold. The girl returns in a few minutes and tells me I have tested positive. I’ve got the COVID-19. I try not to act surprised. I do notice that I am now paying very close attention to everything the girl tells me.
I have to isolate myself. They estimate I have had the bug for about five days before I noticed symptoms. My symptoms are not pleasant, but not all that bad. My lungs are clear and my taste and appetite seems normal. I have no fever. The girl tells me all that can change in the next few days and if the tips of my toes or fingers or lips start to turn blue, head for the ER. My cheerful attitude sags somewhat.
They tell me to stay isolated for 10 days, figuring I had it for five days before symptoms showed up. I should be clear by that tenth day. 10days! This is going to be a marathon, not a weekend of NyQuil and hot toddies.
I guess I’ll go ahead and admit I’m a little scared. This is serious. I have friends who have died from this virus. It seems to affect each of us differently. I hope all I have is the mild version. I’ve been very careful and avoided the virus for nearly a year. I have no idea where I got it. I go over in my mind where I was five days ago and who I might have been near but nothing striking comes to mind. I mask up everywhere I go and social distance.
The good news is I have the best isolation chamber in the whole world; our barn. We made a living quarters out here when we were building the house. I’ve got a bedroom, a kitchen, a bathroom with shower. There is central heat in here and satellite television, and my computer. If this virus doesn’t kill me, I should get caught up on rest and reading and a break from work. I sure hope all goes smooth.
Judy is fine, so far, but we are watching her for any signs. Just now she dropped off hot noodle soup and a cheese sandwich on the bench outside. I have taken a Tylenol and a zinc pill, as suggested. I’m supposed to drink lots of water and do deep breathing exercises now and again. I suspect I will.
The next day, 5:30am: Slept poorly but I equate that to the change in locations. Judy brought my CPAP over here last night. She brought coffee and creamer too, but right now I cannot find a coffee maker. I suppose I’ll keep looking. Throat is sore but that’s about it. Had to go outside to catch WIFI from the house. It’s a tad chilly. Night sky is ablaze with stars and planets. Jupiter and Saturn are very close together, the closest in four hundred years. I plan to avoid a second round of COVID-19 for at least that long.
At 6:45, the eastern sky is beginning to lighten up. Millie knows I’m over here in the barn. She’s up in a corner of the backyard fence, barking and barking and barking. A few minutes ago, the cows came up the fence row and have been mooing like practicing for a bovine Christmas choir. Between the mooing and barking, the racket is distracting. Don’t they know I’m busy being deathly ill? I went out a few minutes ago, cranked up the tractor and took them some hay. Judy heard the tractor and came out on the porch and hollered across the way words to this effect: “Have you lost your ever loving mind?! Get back in that barn and rest!” Her voice sounded hoarse. Hope she hasn’t caught the bug too. Near as I can tell.
