FedEx just delivered my Starlink equipment. That Elon Musk fellow really is something. I think he will probably wind up king of the universe what with his ownership of Tesla, Starlink and SpaceX. I wouldn’t be surprised if he bought out Twitter next. I was thinking about the lad with the odd name as I set up my new equipment. I wondered what the average female type person would say if you asked if they would ever date someone with a name like Elon Musk. I’ll bet many a finicky female would wrinkle their noses and say most definitely not. Then I wondered how they would reply when they learned Mr. Musk was worth nearly 300 billion, making him the wealthiest person on earth? I imagine their opinion would change. I know mine would.
So I went out in the yard to set up the little rectangular dish on a piece of plywood fastened to sawhorses. I figured I’d do that temporarily, just to make sure it worked as advertised. You point it generally North, away from trees, passing cattle, possums and the like, then switch on the power. The equipment does the rest. That little pizza box goes to twisting and turning and tilting around all by itself until it figures out the best direction for reception. It was all automatic and did just fine and was worth the wait. After I made a more permanent installation up on the side of the house, things really began to zip along. If you ever get to pining for decent internet, and live deep in the woods of East Texas or even Zanzibar, this setup is for you, brother. I had no idea how deprived I had been all these years.
Not so very long ago, the typical user could ask the internet a question and have time to go a courting, get engaged, marry, and have the first child on the way before the whole reply downloaded. Not anymore. Fast internet makes possible a new thing called ‘streaming.’ Streaming is cool as can be, especially if you never had it before, and for many, it is a game changer. You almost have to hide the remote under a pillow to keep information from flooding the whole house. I clicked on a movie about the Roman Empire and it felt like Caesar himself was coming at me through the screen. Wow is all I can say. Everybody needs one of these setups.
Elon didn’t launch a couple of satellites up into space just to impress one redneck deep in the woods of the Oakwood outback. No sir, not at all. Elon’s goal is to provide service not just to me, but to the entire population of Earth. I just said “Earth.” Do you get that? He has launched something on the order of two thousand satellites already and is itching for more. These small satellites are swarming all over the skies above us at a low altitude, forming a kind of honeycomb pattern of cells. Regular old-timey satellites are thousands of miles farther out and just sit there in isolation, all lonely, limited, and bored. Elon has his zipping by every which way at about 300 miles up, a vast flock of digital birds that makes my head spin just thinking about it. Each Starlink dish picks up its signal from one of these as it goes past and automatically switches to the next before the first one disappears over the horizon. These and other facts swarm and collide in my head like little cerebral satellites as I stream every episode of Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In ever broadcast. Why Laugh In? Just because I can.
Some folks have had to wait a year or more before their equipment showed up. I don’t know the exact reason, but it has something to do with the number of satellites up there at the moment, and the ‘cell’ where the end user will be located. I guess I was just fortunate to win the lottery on mine. It got here in under a month. Now I can’t get enough. Next, I’m going to watch every episode of Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color I had to miss for years because it was church night.
I was explaining the whole fascinating process to a pal of mine recently who doesn’t have or want internet. He doesn’t even have cable. The crazy thing is, he seems perfectly happy in his ignorant state of bliss. I just smile at him when he doesn’t seem as impressed with the benefits of modern technology as I am. He smiles back, spits Copenhagen to one side, and asks me how long it will be before the Ruskies figure out how to blast those little birds out of orbit like shooting skeet. I quit smiling.
