Death Wish
We are just back from vacation in the Rockies. What I remember most about Colorado is all the ways it cheerfully offers opportunities to prove how gravity can kill. This is my message.
On the highway headed to Royal Gorge, I noticed a little sign indicating a scenic route off to the right, labeled ‘Skyline Drive.’ On a whim, I took the exit. I am stupid when it comes to whims and the fact I am writing this today instead of being mourned back home is a testament to God looking after little children and fools. The only thing that made it worse was I had my darling wife, Judy, with me, along with Karen and her husband, Steve. I think that makes me guilty of three counts of attempted manslaughter or at least reckless endangerment.
Skyline Drive was constructed by inmate labor over a hundred yeas ago. It is a scenic but terrifying route along the razorback ridge of rock outcroppings 800 feet above ground level. This may not sound all that impressive given Colorado is chock full of mountains whose heights make Skyline’s seem like a molehill. The difference is in the way Skyline heaves, dips and undulates along the knife edge ridge line rather than passing over in one spot. Think of it this way-a mountain pass is a momentary vertical event meant to encourage a sense of accomplishment and perhaps a pause for a photo op. Going horizontally along a pencil thin ridge line for 2.6 continuous miles engenders sobs, screams and entreaties from the passengers for the entire trip, begging to be let out so they might possibly cheat death one more time by crawling back down on hands and knees.
Once engaged in the attempt, there is no quitting, no backing up. The road is single lane and one way, just a little wider than the average driveway at home; a one car garage driveway. This seems perfectly tame at sea level where your only concern is to not drive on the grass or jump a curb. Up on Skyline Drive, the main goal is to not go flying off into space taking three innocent souls with you. There are no guardrails whatsoever on the entire length of the terror trip. Please pause to read that again: There were no guardrails-none. Sometimes, there was a rock outcropping you could hug on one side or the other, but mostly there was but the sheer 800 foot drop to either side, just begging for the driver to let his or her attention wander for an instant. Several unlucky souls meet their maker on this death road each year. Look it up. I hear the views are spectacular. I can only assume that to be true. I wasn’t looking around. I had a white knuckle grip on the wheel and eyes locked on the road ahead. In several places, the roadway rose over little peaks along the way, like a roller coaster. As you topped them, the road ahead would momentarily disappear completely. At those moments, all I could see beyond the hood was empty sky filled with imaginary angels beckoning all sinners come home.
From the backseat, Karen and Judy just laughed and laughed and laughed in the most hysterical and sobbing way. They also begged repeatedly for me to stop and let them out so they could take their chances on foot. They were clinging to one another as if they knew the end of the world was upon them and they were saying goodbye. They had even less interest in the view than I did. Steve up in the front seat was entranced and merrily pointing out all sorts of features in the landscape below, features I had no intention whatsoever of taking in. I asked him repeatedly and earnestly to stop with the distraction of his commentary but he wouldn’t quit. I would have stabbed him but I didn’t have a knife or hand to spare. At one point, two hikers came towards us. They were on the strip of gravel between pavement and eternity. One of us would have to give a little to let the other pass. Their eyes met mine. I guess they saw something in my expression. They squeaked a little and hopped over to give me room. I suppose they survived.
We did finally manage the peak and the hair raising switchbacks on the downhill side. I learned from locals that many use the drive as a shortcut to the other side of town. I prefer to call it a shortcut to eternity. Lots of folks also drive unlit Skyline at night for the view, only proving lunacy is not reserved for flatlanders like myself. You have been warned. Near as I can tell.
