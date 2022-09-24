Customer support by phone or internet in the modern world of technology and communication can be summed up thusly: Go ye to hell or customer service; it’s all the same either way. At least in hell, you know what you did that got you there. Customer support can feel just like hell, despite constant assurances your have really arrived in heaven. I’d tend to give them the benefit of the doubt if it weren’t for all the fire, brimstone, pitchforks and endless redials that start with ‘press one for English.’
Conducting business in person used to be the norm. But norm is dead. At any given customer service counter, humans still attempt to interact with humans, but it seems most of everyone’s time is taken up with half an hour of ticking and tacking on a keyboard just to get past go. Local reps are limited on what they can accomplish locally. This seems to be the trend; to have the look of a working outlet but not the actuality, like a billboard filled with smiling faces and cheerful promises until you realize it’s all just painted on. In fact, it was only recently that seating areas have been returned to various and sundry outlets for the weary customer waiting their turn, an admission of long wait times. The chairs are hard to sleep in, but it can be done. I’m proof.
The impatient customer is cheerfully encouraged to go online or call in to save all the hassle, fuss and bother of trying to get something done in person. I say support by phone or internet is but purgatory by another name. Its only advantage is you can drool down the front of your shirt from the privacy of home whilst waiting your turn and not suffer the embarrassment of a stranger’s child pointing.
I wanted to keep my phone number but change providers. Phone companies guard their number combinations as if dwarfs hoarding gold. If you insist on breaking up, you have to surrender the number when you exit, a divorce that costs you everything of value in exchange for freedom. Keeping the same phone number you have paid for and used forty years should entitle the user certain rights to it. Every child, parent, doctor, pharmacy and friend has your number memorized or on file. It would make life so much better to simply change providers while keeping your unique phone number. Sadly, logic that leads to simplicity is a rare commodity these days.
But there is hope! New regulations have been implemented to accommodate the consumer by allowing old numbers to be ‘ported’ to new providers, and it can be done. But that doesn’t mean the old provider has to like it. They apparently don’t. In fact, I firmly believe phone companies throw up as many roadblocks as they can to make your life miserable rather than simply accommodate your wishes in a timely fashion with a minimum of fuss and bother.
Part of the frustration when attempting customer support by phone is the rarity of speaking with someone who can communicate in the same language both of you were born with. For me, the difficulty comes in inflection and cadence. I simply cannot understand what I hear half the time. I know it’s all in English, and I admire the effort, but the tone and inflection is so out of whack to my hearing that it only frustrates. I am sure that by my even mentioning this, I will be accused of some form of hate crime. But it is true.
Compounding the roadblocks to communication is the difficulty in getting a regional idiom or concept across to someone whose native tongue is not your own. All language is local and few there are who talk like the natives they are trying to help. Surely there is a better way to match customers to others of the same linguistic background. Surely.
I have before me the last bill I received on the account I wanted to modify. It is filled with scribbled notes and PIN numbers and codes and instructions like magic spells so overlaid, erased, rewritten and densely packed, the oldest man in the world couldn’t make sense of any of it. There has to be a better way.
I did finally get my home number ‘ported’ over to another provider after two weeks and half a dozen conversations with folks in a worldwide kaleidoscope of English accents. When by chance, luck or mistake, I finally reached a representative who spoke the same native tongue as mine, everything was cleared up and accomplished in five minutes. For an industry devoted to ease of communication, this should be a clue to what is lacking- ease of communication. Near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
