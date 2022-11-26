Today is the 26 of November. The Thanksgiving holiday has come and gone. Hopefully, families who travelled to see family enjoyed the visit and made it home safely. Tomorrow is Sunday, the first day of the week, and historically, a day of worship.
It used to be much of our Christian lives were centered around Sunday church. All spiritual and most social events had a tie to local congregations. We see less of that today. What we do see is a gradual shrinking of membership. So what is wrong?
At church each Sunday, I recall all the folks who used to attend. Many are gone because they have ‘graduated’ to the great beyond, and there are fewer and fewer of the younger generation to take their place. Why is this? Have we lost our faith?
In every congregation once sat a family, until the passage of time scattered them through death, relocation or neglect. Finally there was but an empty pew. No matter how long they hold out, even the most stalwart members fade away. A young girl becomes a wife, a mother, a widow. Her children once sat with the young folks, growing up under the watchful eyes of the congregation. They became the adults, tending their own children. But no one has come to replace them. There has been a loss of a generation, a gap. Have we lost our faith? What have churches done wrong?
Many churches today look to modernize, to shuck off the old and adorn themselves with the new. They change their worship services to not give the impression of being ‘old-timey.” Large electronic screens now display announcements and words to individual hymns or are coordinated with points made during the sermon. Some churches greatly expand their musical presence with full bands on stage. Cowboy churches seek membership by appealing to a more rural community. In that particular case, I see the appeal. The original church was made up of just such regular folks.
My point to all this is that for some reason, we have let our faith slip backwards and the effects are seen everywhere. Churches are trying to find a modern connection between faith and believer, and that is good, but it seems traditional congregations are shrinking ever smaller.
Perhaps one of the side effects of a modern society is the ability to jump in a car and drive forty miles to a larger community. Small churches gradually shrink ever smaller, held together by a few local families whose traditions and sentiments keep them there until even they have grown old and died off or moved away. It’s always kind of sad to see an empty church, knowing mom and dad went there or someone’s grandparents built it, or it was where we and our children were baptized.
Back in the day, it was not even an option about going to church. If you visited out of town, you went to an out of town church. When the folks got up to go to Sunday School, everyone followed. It was not even thought about. We just went. But it is not so much that way today. Today, people of faith are sometimes looked upon as rather foolish.
I was just remembering the old Texas ‘Blue Laws’ that restricted certain activities on Sunday mornings. I read up on them and it is a complicated mess of a history. The original intent was to control certain activities and sales on Sunday to give folks a day of rest and a time to be with family in church or home. About all that remains of the original Blue Laws today is local option, the choice of individual counties to restrict or allow the sale of alcohol. When I was a lad, there was no Best Buy or Lowes or Gibsons that you could visit on a Sunday; certainly no liquor store. As the Blue Laws were diluted and ignored over time, more and more activities moved to Sundays. Now, Sundays are for barbecuing and boating and buying and selling; much less for taking a day off to attend church and be with family. But Blue Laws don’t work if the people don’t believe in them. You cannot legislate morality. You can try, but you will fail, same as Blue Laws failed.
At the end of the day, people are going to have to decide to return to the faith of their fathers or grow even farther away. It is up to us. I leave you with this advice from a book I read now and again: “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” The way that child is trained up can be taken two ways, near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.