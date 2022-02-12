Anybody who has pets learns soon enough they have their own individual personalities. Our dog Max is a male Schnauzer. He could give a rip about most anything. All he really wants to do is whatever has his attention at the moment. He is a simple animal with few requirements. Mostly he’s after the basics of life and the time to ignore the rest, like a radio tuned to one frequency. He is a typical male. Lulu is our female Schnauzer. She is just like females everywhere, of all species. Her radio is tuned to emotions, feelings, postures, tone.
Lulu has taken to sulking a bit lately; anxious, nervous, needy. Judy has no idea why. I personally think it’s because she is trying to train Lulu to quit begging at the table. She gives Lulu a light tap on the nose with a red flyswatter to get her point across. As a trained observational scientist, I postulate the flyswatter program is the root cause of Lulu’s personality issues but I have chosen to keep my opinions to myself at this time, discretion being the better part of valor.
Lulu has had ‘accidents’ a couple of times inside the house, something she has never done before. Judy says this is a message, an indicator. She thinks we are not paying enough attention to the hound. Therefore, she takes more time to pet and talk to Lulu, and encourage her good behavior. I think it’s the flyswatter. It fell off the table yesterday and Lulu ran for cover when I reached for it. I haven’t told Judy yet what I have discovered, being as she’s convinced it’s all about lack of attention. I feel it’s the flyswatter, but we shall see.
Almost every night, I’m the first headed up to bed. Judy says she cannot turn in until she feels sleepy. I am opposite. I know how many hours are left in the night until the alarm at 5:30. So I get settled in and read or think until the sandman calls. Max stays with Judy in her lounge chair until sleepy time. Lulu follows me up the stairs and sleeps atop the covers at the foot of the bed. Recently, Judy came to bed long after I was conked out and Lulu wasn’t anywhere to be found. This typically meant that she was hiding out under our bed, something she does now and again when it thunders or she has an accident after dreaming of flyswatters. I knew nothing of a missing dog. I was out completely. I’m a light sleeper most times but switch over to level one comatose if left undisturbed. I didn’t know if Lulu was under the bed, over the bed, hanging out the window, or on safari in Pakistan; and didn’t care. Judy cared. She didn’t want a repeat of Lulu’s ‘accidents’ and so she got to hunting around for the puppy in the darkened confines of the bedroom. She got down on all fours and looked underneath the bed but couldn’t tell. So, intending to pull herself up from the floor, she reached for the corner post at the foot of the bed. What she got ahold of was not a corner post at all. It was my exposed foot sticking out from the covers. She grabbed my ankle and pulled with her whole weight. In my comatose state, I immediately shifted gears to advanced technicolor dream state. In it, I was being chased up a tree by a grizzly bear. The huge bruin crunched down on my ankle and pulled hard. I snatched my leg away from the bear, which wasn’t a bear at all but a wife. One eye flew open in the darkened room but I couldn’t see anything and didn’t know quite where I was or what had happened. I was breathing like a dragon spitting fire. Judy made her way to the closet on my side of the room and flipped on the light to see better. The light shone directly in my eyes and all I could make out was the backlit figure of someone looming over me. I was sure they had come to assassinate me or that I was in a prison in Beijing and being ‘re-educated’ by the Communists. I hollered aloud and pulled the covers over my head. Judy went to creeping around in the dark whispering “Lulu, Lulu, Lulu.” I don’t know when or if she found the hound as I relocated to the couch downstairs to let them sort things out among themselves.
The next morning at breakfast Judy said she couldn’t find the red flyswatter anywhere. I glanced over at Lulu on the living room couch and she stared back at me in perfect unblinking innocent silence. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.