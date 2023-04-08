I was kicked back in my recliner last Saturday, minding my own business, channel surfing YouTube. That’s when it happened. A sniper somewhere in the distance outside took aim and shot me in the big toe of my right foot. That’s what it felt like, anyhow.
The pain was exquisite, almost like I had walked barefoot through bull nettle. There is bull nettle but there was no sniper. I was just being dramatic. I had no idea what really attacked my poor toe. It just blew up on me, right there in my recliner. I tried to stand up to go find Judy. She would know what to do. Soon as my foot hit the floor, it felt like I had kicked an anvil instead of a football. I hopped around the living room gripping my foot and howling in pain. Max the wonder dog did a backflip off the couch and ran for cover. It was gout, I later learned, but I didn’t know that at the time. In fact, I thought I had been bitten by some kind of stealth critter, like a chupacabra or an invisible toe-gnawing troll.
I was sure I had broken a bone but I couldn’t for the life of me recall how. It just came up all of a sudden and like to have crippled me. They say the human body has two of everything, for redundancy. I’m here to tell you having a spare big toe on the left foot cannot compensate for having a busted one on the right. Life doesn’t get better hopping around on one leg. Judy was nowhere to be seen. But what could she have done under the circumstances? I sat down at the kitchen table and tried to figure out what had gone wrong with my big toe. We had been such pals.
When I found Judy and described the situation, she took a glance, nodded knowingly and said I had gout. I said I’d been shot. She laughed and told me it was treatable.
I managed to get out and mow the lawn on my zero turn, propping my foot up and over the footrest. That wan’t so bad. I told Judy we could go to Lowe’s and get some pine bark mulch, but we were going to need some help loading it. We shopped around the garden center for a while. Mr. Gout flared up again while I was pulling a little cart around filled with things for the flowerbeds. I must have looked pretty bad pulling that little blue cart with one entire leg dragging behind. I know I looked like Chester on Gunsmoke as I heaved myself along. I heard someone stifle a sob just looking at me. Children squealed in horror and ran for their moms, pointing back at me. I was about to fall out before we made it to the truck.
I finally got in to see my doctor Monday afternoon. He, like my self-assured bride, seemed to get the biggest kick out of telling me I had a classic case of gout. No X-ray was needed. Gout is such a crummy, low life word, but I’ll say it made up in pain what it lacked in a glamorous name. Gout. How I hate thee, Mr. Gout. Gout feels just like somebody took a sledge hammer and clobbered you in the knuckle of that big toe. My doctor prescribed some kind of tiny little purple pills for me to take. I did just that soon as I picked them up from CVS on the way home. God bless the internet, they had the prescription ready for me when I drove through. Some things in this modern world do make life easier. I popped the pills right then and there in the drive through lane.
Don’t ever take gout as an elective. Pick something else, like COVID or the flu or even strep. I’ve had them all. Nothing compares to gout and even a cold beer doesn’t really do much to help. Gout hurts like the very dickens.
At home the next morning, I hopped out of bed without thinking about my big toe. The odd thing was, the pain was almost all gone. It was amazing what those little purple pills did. At the kitchen table later, I read up on gout and perused my doctor’s instructions. Then my jaw dropped. One of the main contributors to an outbreak of gout has nothing to do with age, gender or environment. It is the over consumption of red meat and beer. I suppose there’s nothing worse than knowing a lot of this was self-inflicted. Well, knowing beer was the chupacabra that attacked my big toe might be close to worse, but I’ll make do somehow, near as I can tell.
