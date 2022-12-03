I am not sure about all this Covid pandemic mess. The problem is of course figuring out who to trust. These days, politics influence and color everything. Some folks say the tidal wave of cash poured out on an entire population was aimed more at buying votes than actual need. I don’t know for sure, but I have learned it’s better to be skeptical of government than to trust blindly. Still, if cash was being handed out, I wasn’t going to turn it down.
Very late in the game, I heard the government was making grants via the Payroll Protection Program to help companies keep employees working. Well, I had all my employees working. I figured we would make it through the pandemic OK, without any assistance. But as I said, late in the game it was brought to my attention funds were available out there for small businesses just like mine, and I’d be crazy to turn them down before the program ended. I’m not crazy. I filled out the paperwork. We received funds from Uncle Sam shortly after. I couldn’t believe it. I imagine a lot of businesses in town did the same.
Over the course of the last two years, the money has helped when employees had or even suspected they had the virus. It didn’t matter if they needed to stay home to help care for a relative or if they simply wanted to stay home where the felt safer. We kept them on the payroll. So I figure overall, PPP money helped here and there. But did it help the nation? That’s what I don’t know for sure. Memory fails a little here, but didn’t almost everyone in America also get stimulus checks? On top of that, folks were encouraged to stay home rather than risk getting sick. Unemployment benefits were extended well past traditional limits. The end result was that many of your typical Joe and Jane Americans were making more by staying home than working. This was swell, said millions. But what was happening to actual production of goods and services? It was faltering, sputtering, falling off. A gap was widening. But who cared? Uncle Sam would just give us all more. Was all that money just laying around in grocery sacks ready to give out to the population? I don’t imagine so.
The general idea as espoused by our leaders was when that much cash was infused into the system, a lot of it was going to be spent on goods and services and therefore help maintain the economy. It was sort of like a booster shot, a stimulus for the economy while everybody was off work. Our national output diminished.
Now, today, we have spent all that cash on products that aren’t being replaced because there aren’t enough employees working yet to replace them. Too much money chasing too few products results in what? INFLATION.
It would have been far better to not go so dang hog wild in drowning the whole country in cash. We have got to get back to work.
Meanwhile, I got Covid again last week. It knocked me off my feet and out of action. Covid is real and it is a nasty, nasty affliction. But it is getting weaker. This time around, the variants are not as potent. Our vaccines are better able to fend them off. As a population, we will endure. But what we have done is plant the seed in the American brain that it is the job of government to remove all risk from all citizens, all the time. We don’t know how to handle tough times anymore and an entitlement mindset has caused a lot of folks to holler for more from the government rather than less. We are all better off with less help from the government. That is hard to accept but it is true. Politics mixed in with the safety and well-being of the public is a risky proposition.
At the end of the day, I hope we learn from all this. First, government can help, but only help, it cannot cure. Secondly, every crisis that crops up will be politicized. Somebody will be blamed. It’s time to put a stop to such baloney. We run the risk of killing the goose that laid the golden egg if we keep up this entitlement mentality.
Lastly, I was encouraged by the response from Tyler Adams, Captain of the American soccer team in the World Cup. As a Black American, he was baited by an Iranian journalist who tried to drag him into recent politics. His response was, condensed and paraphrased, “You can find discrimination everywhere. In the U.S. we are making progress to eliminate it. Let’s play soccer.” I like that. (And they won their match against Iran!)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.