The following is an honest, truthful and accurate report of how to cancel satellite television service. The only parts not so are those I made up for dramatic effect. Let us continue.
Really, it was just like a divorce. We met fifteen years ago when I was tired of dating local cable. Local cable was easy, cheap and fun, but it was unreliable and would leave you just when things got interesting. So we hooked up. And that was fifteen years ago. Over time, I upgraded to HD, added receivers like children, and even got the wireless option so we could have television anywhere on the premises.
During those fifteen years of marriage to satellite television, I watched movies on demand, pay-per-views and this and that. The monthly charges seemed to steadily climb in direct proportion to my ability to pay.
But now I have switched to streaming internet and I’m in the mood to clean up all those recurring charges I don’t need or recognize anymore. I want to play the field, to pick and choose relationships free from the strait jacket of package deals from a single provider. So, I cleared my calendar, settled in my chair, and made the call to cancel. The number, by the way, is 1-800-like hell you will.
A lovely lady on the other side of the conversation told me she was glad to help but I’ll bet she was just saying that. I had to answer a dozen questions before we ever got around to the purpose of my call. ‘Samantha,’ whose English was perfect despite having a kind of sing-song hummingbird lilt, gasped a little when she noted we had been in a relationship for fifteen years. I said it seemed to me after all that time together she wouldn’t have to ask me any more questions. Surely she already knew everything in the world about me, including my education, health issues, blood type, next of kin and haircut style. She didn’t seem to grasp the humor. I told her I wanted my freedom, I wanted out of the relationship; we were breaking up. There was a pause. In my mind’s eye, I saw a delicate and manicured hand flutter to her mouth and a tear trickle down her cheek. I saw red lights flashing and bells ringing around her station as the alarms sounded. I swear that in the background I could hear water buffalo bellow and the screech of howler monkeys. I had hit a nerve.
She wanted to know why I was unhappy with our relationship after all those happy years. I was not unhappy. I told her I had grown accustomed to our relationship but wanted something new. She sniffled and asked if that meant I was bored. I said no. She pressed on, sounding a bit panicky. I imagine by this time co-workers had gathered around her work station for encouragement and support. She asked if maybe the problem was related to cost. I said the charges were acceptable. I was generally satisfied. This didn’t register with her. She offered an option to stay on at a reduced rate and plowed right along with the happy details. I wondered why they hadn’t offered this to me eight years back, before I got the seven year itch. She didn’t respond. She asked if I would agree to a trial separation while I tried out their streaming service. I said I needed some time to think about that. I wanted to play the field for a while. She pouted again and seemed flustered. At last, after half an hour back and forth, she reluctantly agreed to disconnect my service but pleaded with me to talk to VIP services. I think this was their version of a last ditch defense. I could see the exits by now and only agreed to talk to VIP to keep her from harming herself. I could see the girl in my mind desperately thumbing through every page of her response book, to find something to salvage our relationship and her good name. I was switched over to VIP services. A kind of edgy American voice answered. I had never encountered an American accent in fifteen years of our relationship. That threw me. She asked rather testily what it would take to keep my account, as if this was what I was after all along. I told her I wasn’t interested in lower rates or a shorter contract, HBO free for three months, 4K, or even full dental. I just wanted out. It took her a long while to accept my comments at face value. At last, she snorted and exclaimed something on the order of: “You got it, Buster,” and the line went dead. I’ll be a while in therapy, near as I can tell.
