I suppose all this hot weather has the same effect on people as it does on wasps; it makes them irritable and angry. Away back in February, we all pined for warm sunny days. Today, it feels like the sun could cook us if we stayed out too long. I got in my truck at 5:00 yesterday and the temperature gauge read 118.
I don’t think ‘global warming’ is all that it is claimed to be, but it dang sure got hot early. This weather is more like late August. Pasture grass is burning up and hay is in short supply, therefore expensive. When pastures diminish, cattle have to depend on store bought feed. Sooner or later in times like this, cattle growers have to weigh the economics of keeping them or selling them off. The lines at the sale barns all over Texas are long on sale days. Average head counts seem to have leveled off somewhat, but there are sale barns around Texas that have mile long lines of trucks and trailers the night before and day of the local sale. Folks are thinning the herd.
The heck of it is that prices are down from all the beef flooding the market, but the price of beef at your typical store or restaurant is way up. The grower never seems to benefit from all these price increases and can hardly afford to pay for what he grows off the land. Such is life, I guess.
Those who have the grass will weather this heat spell. Out here in the Oakwood outback, we still have plenty for our little herd, but the pastures are visibly shrinking. Every time I come home and the cows spot me, they come running. Our ponds are way down and the water looks stale, but there’s still plenty and there’s soft green grass up under trees and in out of the way places, so we will be ok, I hope. It’s a tough time for all of us. We water our yard so it stays green, but that brings another problem- armadillos. It seems we are invaded by armadillos this year. I have pity on them because I know they are just trying to survive like we all are. I say I have pity, but pity ends at the flower beds. When they cross over that green landscape edging and go to rooting around the azaleas, that’s their death warrant.
But there is this one little fellow, a small armadillo with a white face. He seems practically tame and lives in his burrow under the wisteria out in the yard. When he sees me, he will stand up on his hind legs and sniff the air, then go back to poking around for grubs. I haven’t decided exactly what to do about him just yet, and he hasn’t decided to root up the flower beds, so all is good and the natural order in balance- so far.
I caught a baby armadillo the other day in the backyard. He had obviously wandered off or I had assassinated his mother, I don’t know which, but he was pretty easy to nab in the pool net. I let him out in an empty plastic tub, deep enough to keep him from climbing out. Then I put the tub in the back of the Mule and drove off through the front gate. My idea was to head over to our son’s place. It is an animal sanctuary compared to ours. Deer walk up to the patio for a treat and armadillos roam unbothered. Even the bumblebee seems to be tamed over there and follow the boy around whenever he is out working. One armadillo he has named ‘Lonestar’, so I figured this little fellow would have a big brother to look after him and a safe place to root away from our place.
That’s what I was thinking anyhow as I eased along the country lane, raising as little dust as possible. A mile later, I stopped in front of the house and went to fetch the tub out of the bed of the Mule. It was empty. Somewhere between here an there, the little armadillo had managed to leap out of the deep plastic tub and into the the bed, then bailed off the machine. I laughed, impressed. On the way back to our place I saw where he had landed and scrambled off the road. He had picked the perfect place to abandon ship, just beside a running creek, overshadowed and shaded by overarching trees and thick brush. Maybe he smelled the water and the soft grassy ground along the banks. I don’t know, but that little rascal is a survivor with a story to tell his grandchildren one day, near as I can tell.
