Coming to a future near you: Despite living in a glorious Age of Enlightenment defined and celebrated with self identification detached from all constraints physical, there persists a class of humanity who choose willingly to act and behave as their biology alone created them. What a humdrum, unenlightened bunch these clods are! They profess attraction to the opposite sex and burden their offspring at birth with onerous, arbitrary, and harmful stereotypes like dressing their boy babies in blue and girls in pink. They encourage their progeny to date the opposite sex and discourage same sex relationships. They stand up proudly for the National Anthem yet kneel for prayer. Some even persist in the antiquated observance of Sunday church. What a gloomy group of Neanderthals!
In such an age as described, all things militant, hateful, angry and judgmental are gone, long outlawed and banished. Everyone lives together in peace. The only way to witness anger, judgement or violence comes when you disagree with those who accuse others of anger, judgement and violence. This seems a contradiction of terms by any definition but who are you and I to judge? As further proof of humanity’s evolution, the national diet is officially vegetarian, even the carnivores of the wild who were issued teeth and claws back in the day for reasons unknown to modern science. Vegetarianism is indeed a blessed and compassionate concept, except for perhaps the lions and tigers who have a hard time seeing the blessing of turnip greens for supper instead of a juicy water buffalo.
In this imagined future, one thing will be certain- humanity has become about the most misguided, misdirected, oddball species on this earth. Artists and dreamers among them say ‘all you need is love’, conjuring up visions of happy folks dancing in the moonlight with flowers in their hair. But that’s not the way the world is constructed. There are bad people out there, people who lie in wait to take advantage of such willful dreamers.
The concept of live and let live is foreign to those who care for neither. Despite humanity’s honest desire to be inclusive of all, they find themselves forced by reality to defend their very existence. When happy folks sing in the sunshine, it is an illusion of peace.
I hope none of this comes about. That is my dream. We have to catch love where we can but guard ourselves against bad people out there who will take advantage.
Whether or not you believe in a creator, a fundamental teaching in most religions is that love conquers all. What does it conquer? What or who would be opposed to peace and love? Why can’t we all just get along?
Humanity cannot hide its head in the sand and pretend evil is not out there seeking its destruction. While we hold hands and sing about love between the brothers and sisters, others are slipping up on us from the blindside, ready to attack our brothers and steal our sisters. I wish it were not so but it is.
I see us headed towards the oddest Alice Through the Looking Glass world. The oxymoron called political correctness demands we accept and endorse every choice made by everyone else even if it conflicts with our own. Our so called ‘enlightenment’ denies the right of anyone else to oppose or challenge these individual beliefs. We live in a land where the the dog perpetually chases its own tail.
When we operate without structure, we have no structure. When we have no borders, we have no country. Without some kind of order we are ants scurrying around without purpose. When we believe everything, we stand for nothing because we have nothing to compare it with. It is much the same as how darkness contrasts with light. Without the one, we would not be able to recognize the other. I wish this were not so, but it is.
I suppose the real challenge of humanity is the balance; how to allow as much individual expression as possible without weakening our chances at thriving and surviving. We have to cooperate in order to grow and be strong and defend our peace. As the old saying goes: We have to stand for something or we’ll fall for anything.
While we wander around in a vacuum of no common standards or shared beliefs, some other force will always seek to take up the space. Many times, that something is driven by greed and hate, lust and jealousy. I wish it were not so, but it is. We are losing our national identity and weakening ourselves when we reject all attempts at unity. As Ben Franklin once said: “We must indeed all hang together or most assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Truth, near as I can tell.
Michael Thomason is a local business owner and award-winning columnist for the Herald-Press.
