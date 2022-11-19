President Trump did more to disrupt and expose the graft and corruption in government than anybody in recent memory. He rattled the political machinery from headlight to tailpipe. I voted for him both times he ran. I think something like half the population of the nation did also. Now he wants to run again and I’ll vote for him if he does, but I wish he would not.
I recognize only someone of his temperament and combative nature could have withstood the opposition he stirred up that first term. Trump’s main character attribute is his absolute unwavering belief in himself. His efforts were beneficial to the American people but I think that helping us was secondary to helping himself. He’s that kind of person, loud, brash, bombastic, egotistic. I may not have always cared for his personality, but I surely have appreciated his honesty.
With Trump, you know what you are getting. We all want to make America great again and if it takes a wild man like Donald Trump to upset the apple cart, then so be it; we will put up with him. Donald Trump was elected and he went to work on his agenda. We are all witnesses to the commotion he stirred up during his four years.
But that was then and this is now. Today, we recognize the slime, corruption and greed in our political leaders. We are not so easily fooled anymore. We don’t believe everything we are told anymore. Trump’s administration exposed a nation to the swamp that is Washington D.C. Thankfully, his time in office helped America more than hurt. America was a far better place then than what we are forced to endure now. Our nation is reeling on many levels, from morality issues to rising inflation to open borders to fear of nuclear escalation. While some may hate Trump and wish him ill, there are just as many others who think our current leaders are infinitely worse. In either case, who really, truly, cares for the American people? Who is willing to set aside ego and greed and do what is best for the nation? Who is willing to make that sacrifice? I don’t see anyone who is truly willing to do what is right by the population, especially those currently running the country.
So I said all that to say this: I wish Trump wouldn’t run for President again. He will make it all about himself. I cringe at the thought, knowing the opposition will also make it all about Trump again. Whoever is running, they always promise it’s about the people, but I don’t believe any of them. From both sides, they say what they say in order to get their own way. We are all in a real fix, trying to find a direction for our people, led by a pack whose only interest is self glorification.
If granted a wish, it would be this: Former President Donald Trump announces that for the good of the country and to minimize the upheaval of his candidacy, he has decided to remove himself from consideration and is looking for someone more moderate to put in office, someone he and his supporters could back and who would represent all the American people, not just a select few. That would make him a national hero if he could do this; just set his ego aside and do what is best for America. Judging by his announcement last night, I don’t think that’s going to happen. I think President Trump has done his part and it’s time to step aside. It’s time to move on and elect someone who will lead and unite rather than disrupt and divide. But that’s just my wishful thinking.
On the other side, I wish I could believe that the current administration had the best interest of the American people in mind. I don’t think they do. All they seem to crave is power and more power; all the while sneering at half the nation for having the gall or ignorance to support someone else. They promise the moon but barely deliver the cheese. They bribe with our own wealth, not theirs. It is our money they are wasting. We are treated like the foolish sheep we have become. We are losing our country not from without but from within.
So here we go again. Rather than be doomed to repeat history, we could learn from it. Many of the early zealots seeking American independence were hot headed firebrands like Trump; men like Patrick Henry, Paul Revere, Nathan Hale, John Paul Jones. These men lit the fires of revolution. Afterwards, calmer heads stepped up to govern and guide our nation to greatness. I should think we all could learn from that example. Near as I can tell.
