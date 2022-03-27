My most recent obsession, besides trying to stay one step ahead of my wife, is getting decent internet access out here in the Oakwood outback. We have lived deep in the woods of East Texas since 2007. For the first few years, we had no internet at all, and oddly, lived in ignorant bliss without the blessing. It was somewhere along in there I learned of a new thing called a smart television. I didn’t want any appliance in my house to be smarter than me, but I bought one anyhow, because that’s just me. I am the perfect sucker for the latest thing. Well, the latest thing may have been labeled smart but it couldn’t even turn itself on or do any smart tricks at all without me pointing a remote at it and pushing buttons. It took a while of obsessing, but I came to realize that a smart television only meant it had potential, like a teenager asleep on the couch; some outside force was necessary to get it moving. To process something called streaming and get programming required the internet. This meant I needed a Wi-Fi connection. (Spell check changed Wi-Fi to ‘wife’ five times before I overrode the blasted thing. But needing a wife connection over a Wi-Fi connection was something to consider. And that’s another subject for another time.)
A Wi-Fi modem puts out a kind of radio broadcast all over a small area, to things like laptops and cell phones and smart televisions. But this did nothing to help my Sony Bravia smart television, nothing at all. It just sat there. What was first required was some sort of signal from the internet to give to the Wi-Fi modem so it could get us all smart. This led me to satellite internet.
Satellite internet is a wonderful way to get the internet piped in but only if you don’t know any better. It is not as bad as the old internet over the phone lines, but it’s right next door to it, one step above a fax line. You could get on the internet, but it was like trying to ride a hundred year old horse that was obstinate and deaf besides. Yes, we were on the internet, but plastic horsey rides at Kmart were faster, went farther, and were far less expensive.
My smart tv would perk up now and again and wind up that loading circle at the middle of the screen, but that was about it. It was just too dang slow to ever reach the holy land of Netflix or Amazon Prime, which I was entitled to along with free shipping. If you tried to watch something smart at the same time you tried to look up the definition of eternity on the computer, it was going to be an eternity in and of itself.
Satellite service got better as time went on. I could send a request for something on my computer and it would answer back in under a minute or so, giving me time to go run an errand or two. But that smart television just sat there most days, winding and winding that loading icon.
By some sort of miracle, we got a new cell tower out here and I hooked up with a ‘hotspot’ that gave us excellent internet access. The only problem with that is we shot thru our data caps in about a week and had to sit there for three more, watching that ‘loading’ icon turn until the first of the month.
My next step was to sign up for a third party hotspot service that offered no data limits and no ‘throttling’ of signal. Please don’t be fooled by that trick of the tongue. There is also a thing called ‘deprioritize’, evil in and of itself. You may not be under a data cap, and you may not be technically throttled, but that doesn’t address the real problem with getting internet off a cell tower. When enough folks on that tower tune to Yellowstone, it drags the signal down to the speed of a cricket dropped in molasses.
But my patience and doggedness has finally paid off, I hope. I have signed us up and paid a $99 deposit for Starlink, that new satellite service offered by Elon Musk, guaranteed to make even the dumbest computer or television smart. The speeds it advertises are off the charts. I was all kinds of excited when I signed up and sat back to wait for UPS. Then I got an email that said our corner of the market was saturated and it might be a short wait before I was online. They estimated my turn in line would come up sometime in 2023. I wish I was making that up. Near as I can tell.
