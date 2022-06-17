Millie is a white Labrador retriever. Judy showed up with the puppy after I urged her to wait until our house was finished. This was much like the time she came home all excited and told me her mother had given us five heifers. I gently reminded her then that having cows would go ever so much more smoothly if we also had fences to encourage regular attendance by the bovine mob. This did not deter the lass. Urging my wife to do anything is a risky proposition at best, an almost guarantee that she will do it anyhow. I got busy and built fences and now my darling can look out across the pasture from the front porch swing and sigh in contentment at the pretty little herd that cost her husband but a few bucks and some casual free time stretching barbwire and tee posts around fifty acres or so. Space prohibits mentioning all the steps necessary to provide this quaint and contented view, except to say the process also included, but was not limited to, clearing of lanes, acquisition and installation of cross fencing and gates, building of corral and pond, purchases of a utility vehicle, trailer, tractor and mower, etc, etc, etc. All were but a fractional part of the process envisioned at the first mention of the ‘wonderful gift Mom gave us’. But I digress.
This day, Judy returned home with a little white puppy in a cardboard box in the back of her Yukon. She was the cutest thing. And so was the dog. Judy admonished me for being so opposed to having a pet around the place. I thought to remind her I had misgivings about bringing a hound into the mix while we were in between homes and fifty acres of fencing and corrals; unprepared to deal with yet another distraction. But, showing I had more sense than conviction, I kept the thought to myself and welcomed the pup into our life.
Having a dog is a distraction, but only if you let it. Sooner or later, everyone needs to go outside for something, so you might as well feed and tend a pet along the way. Sooner or later, everybody has to go to town, so what is the big deal about buying the occasional $65 bag of approved dog food and $12 worth of treats, not to mention a regular rotation of sleeping beds and toys and chews and whatnot? What may seem like a distraction and a bother to others is a happy task for those who love animals and have someone around to help with running the tasks. It took a while to add the habit of hound care into my routine but I did.
As I write this, Millie is outside at the back porch door, methodically woofing like a canine metronome. She knows I’m up, and more importantly, that it’s her breakfast time. I’ll be back here in a minute after I give Millie her speciality canned food, the only kind approved by the lady of the house who at the moment lies in peaceful repose upstairs, dreaming of more cows, dogs, cats, donkeys, and possibly llamas.
My assignment last week was to load up and take Millie to the groomer for her summer buzz cut, short enough for the heat, long enough to prevent sunburn. Being as she is older and less nimble now, when we came home later that day, I parked close beside the lawn so she could jump out on the soft cool grass rather than hot concrete. But her leash was wrapped around her front leg and she wasn’t able to disembark so I got up in the back seat with her and tried to help with the process. Mille squirmed and resisted like a child does when it doesn’t want to be picked up. Wrestling around with 65 pounds of uncooperative dog, I managed to get her leash tangled up around me and we tumbled the door together like paratroopers on D-Day. We managed to avoid landing on one another, but just barely. We hit the turf all out of balance and dignity and had to lay there panting a minute to collect our wind and wits. Millie found her feet first. Pausing to lick me in the face, she went off running after the cat while I lay there as if a June bug stuck on its back, staring at the sky. Inside later, my lovely bride raised an eyebrow and asked me if I had any explanation whatsoever how grass clippings wound up all over her clean floors. I just shrugged, smiled, told her she was beautiful, then went outside to see what Millie was up to. It’s a dog’s life, near as I can tell.
