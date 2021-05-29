One thing I remember growing up was how often I heard one of us say: “It’s not fair!” This usually came right after losing a foot race to an older brother or getting more chores to do than a younger brother, or maybe a chicken leg instead of the breast. It was always something. I should think many of us, growing up, said or thought the same. And too, many of us adults still say it, and mean it.
So what is fair? I went and looked up the word and here’s the meaning at the top of the list: “Fair is something marked by impartiality and honesty; free from self-interest, prejudice, or favoritism.” Therefore, to a child’s way of thinking- if little Johnny gets a smaller piece of pie, somebody else who got a larger piece must have cheated or had help. If somebody else won the foot race, he must have had a head start or access to a better trainer, or was running downhill or had a tailwind. Because I did not win, it must have been somebody else’s fault, never mine. But down deep, don’t we all know the truth?
Nothing is more sincere than a child crying out ‘It’s not fair!” With hot tears running down their cheeks and fists balled up, it’s easy to see that the boy or girl is really upset. But was whatever brought this tantrum on really unfair? I had black hair as a boy and it was wavy and unruly. I didn’t think that was fair. I wanted blonde straight hair like the cool surfer dudes down on the beach at Galveston. I never won first place in school contests, or found the prize egg at Easter, filled with cash and candy. It’s not fair.
When it came to music and art, I was a bust. I have no ear for music or drawing or painting. How can that be fair? Girls swooned as they listened to Elvis on the radio or saw his movies or bought his records. How come I wasn’t given that kind of looks, talent, fame and riches? It wasn’t fair, and I wasn’t alone. It was easy to see how kids could be jealous of entertainers like Elvis and Ricky Nelson and later, The Beatles. The girls went crazy over them. Why couldn’t that be me?
This could go on and on, of course. There is always somebody else to blame when things don’t go the way we think they should. Jealousy is a corrosive emotion. I suppose that life isn’t fair all the time, isn’t always impartial or honest or free of self interest. It’s just the way things go. The scales will always be tilted somewhat and there’s always somebody, somewhere, out to game the system, cheat on taxes, hide their hands behind their back. Life ain’t fair.
I cannot change my looks or the color of my skin, or my musical ability or my lack of artistic talent. I cannot be as strong as my opponent or as fast as everyone in the other lane. No matter how figuratively well I run or swim or jump or sing, there’s always someone out there a little or a lot better. So how do we as adults learn to live in a world that sometimes seems unfair? How do we cope?
The first step is to accept reality: Life isn’t fair. We all need to find our talent, find our strength, and work on improving ourselves within the limits granted by our creator. Think of those who win gold in the Olympics. All things otherwise being equal, how did they do it? Maybe they were a little faster or otherwise more naturally talented but worked hard to improve that slight advantage, and stayed at it, and came out a victor. You might say it was not fair that he or she was born with an advantage, but you cannot help but admire the determination and hard work that put them in first place. It could be the winner thought it was unfair that he had to work so hard to achieve his victory. Why couldn’t he win without so much effort, training and dedication? Well, the answer is simple, nothing worth having comes easy.
I know there are those who will always look to others and wish they had the same. There is always someone who has more or seems to win more, or gets the larger piece of pie. Life is not the gifts or blessings you get at birth, but what you do with them. A successful life does not come in skin color or dashing good looks, poverty or wealth. Success comes when you do the best with what you have, and are content. Life ain’t fair, but it ain’t bad. Near as I can tell.
