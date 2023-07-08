I’m sitting at the kitchen table, chin in hand, sipping my first cup of coffee, thinking about the sheer volume and variety of animals and assorted critters that intersect our lives out here in the country.
I’ve been up since 5:30 a.m., careful not to disturb the three assorted critters in our bedroom upstairs. There’s Queen Judith of the Outback snoozing away, Max the Wonder dog snuggled up close and Lulu the Shifty down at the foot of the bed, plotting.
The dogs come ticky-tacking down the stairs around 6 a.m. Judy comes yawning behind. I go outside with the dogs, mainly because they won’t quit barking until I do. They duck into the garage and roust Millie on their way to the lawn. Two barn swallows come zooming out. I duck left as they go right. They have made their nest on the garage door opener and rebuild as fast as I tear down. I sigh, let the dogs back inside the porch, wipe their paws and feed them. Max steals Lulu’s food so Lulu eats from Max’s bowl, and it goes like this every morning.
I go outside to feed Millie who is woofing at the base of the steps. Returning, I pass Judy who holds out her coffee cup without looking up from her reading. I fill hers and mine and we chat a while. Then I’m off, with a final stop at the barn to feed Petey the cat. At the very end of our drive out by the road and just inside the hedges is another cat, a stray, a mere kitten. He’s orangish so I call him Nehi, a neutral name since I don’t know the gender yet. It may be one of those thoroughly modern non-binary cats. I’ve been trying to feed him/her for a while to get him/her tame enough to come down to the house and help with varmint control. Ants are swarming all over the food dish. I’ll have to figure out a way to keep them out. What the ants don’t get, raccoons do. I try to explain to the kitten how much better life would be at the other end of the driveway but he/she is too busy ambushing grasshoppers to pay attention. I go on to work.
I don’t see the kitten that evening but I know it’s hanging out somewhere. Stopping at the barn, I feed Petey another can of Fancy Feast. All three dogs greet me barking and jumping at the back yard gate. I give each a treat and go inside to see what’s for supper. Later I change clothes and decide to mow a little and see if the kitten has maybe come out of hiding. I almost mow over the varmint. He/she’s hiding in tall grass, still stalking grasshoppers.
About dark, I park the mower and head for the pool to cool off. First, I have to catch a big frog in a net and heave him over the fence like a lacrosse goalie. He’ll be back and probably bring friends. I splash around a bit then clamber out, dry off and head upstairs to shower. Toweling off, I hear a blood curdling scream from the back yard. It’s Judy. She’s down there running around in circles waving her arms and hollering, ‘Snake! Snake! Snake!’ I come bounding down the stairs and out the back door. Judy has a hoe in one hand, shotgun in the other, and she’s up on a barstool hollering ‘Get him, get him, get him!’ I nab the snake with a gripper tool I use to pick up things while I’m mowing. The snake gets away and goes down a drain grate. I shove a garden hose in and open the faucet. The snake comes hustling out of the drain and I snatch him again but he gets away and pulls a disappearing act in the lawn. The grass is short but we can’t see him. Judy spots some blades of centipede moving suspiciously and goes to furiously wailing away at the spot with the hoe while I watch with the shotgun and flashlight. The snake has made good his escape. We finally give up, laughing at ourselves. And now I’m all sweaty and head back to the shower upstairs. In passing, I see Lulu up in our bed wiggling around on her back, all her paws straight up in the air. She has managed to wedge her snout in my CPAP mask and is licking it all over on the inside. I scold her as I snatch it away. In the bathroom, she has pulled everything out of the trash basket and chewed it all to bits while we were snake wrangling. And the best way to describe all this? We call it Tuesday. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.